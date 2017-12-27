Amidst the rumours of Samsung preponing Galaxy S9 series launch to January, a new report from its home market has emerged that claims the company will not astray from regular release cycle.

Like previous years, Samsung is planning to host global Galaxy S9 series unveiling on February 25 and later showcase them to the global audience the very next day at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, Barcelona (February 26-March 1). The company intends to release the product to the market in early March, reported local daily Korea ETNews.

It also added that Samsung is using stacked system board design to leave more space for additional components and most probably to increase battery capacity (or extra cell) similar to Apple iPhone X, which uses two batteries placed in the form 'L' shape.

This apparently lends credence to the previous reports, which revealed that Samsung will be bumping the cell capacity in the generic Galaxy S9 series to 3,200mAh, 200mAh more than what we see in its predecessor.

With Samsung's advanced benchmark setting safety procedure in place at the company and its partner assembling plants, fans and consumers are rest assured, the new Galaxy S9 series will be more safer than ever.

Samsung Galaxy S9 series is tipped to be coming in two variants — one a generic 5.8-inch Galaxy S9 (codename: Star 1; model number: SM-G960) and the 6.2-inch S9 Plus (codename: Star 2; model number: SM-G965). They both will have almost same design language seen in the S8 series but will have one key change.

Recently leaked Galaxy S9 series' shell cases have revealed that the standard Galaxy S9 will have just one primary shooter on the back, whereas the S9+ will houses two camera sensor similar to the Galaxy Note8.

Rest of it, including the internal hardware, will be same for both the devices.

They are rumoured to come with in-display fingerprint sensor developed by Synaptics and improve on the Infinity Display with much thinner bezels compared to the predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S9 series is expected to come with 10nm class chipsets and depending on the region of sale, they will be offered in Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (in US, China and select countries) or Samsung's Exynos 9810 series (in India, Europe and others). They will be backed by 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage.

Word on the street is that Samsung is also improving Iris scanner and facial recognition technology in the Galaxy S9 series on par with Apple iPhone X's FaceID feature.

