Samsung released Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ of late while the Galaxy Note 8 is yet to be launched but people have started talking about their successors -- Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, and Galaxy Note 9. And according to reports, the South Korean technology giant doesn't want to increase the screen size of its upcoming handsets.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23 in New York with a 6.3-inch infinity display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor, an Android 7.1 Nougat OS out-of-the-box, a dual rear camera – 12MP wide-angle camera and a 13MP telephoto lens, an autofocus front-snapper, an iris scanner, and an AI-powered digital voice assistant Bixby.

The specifications of the Galaxy Note 8 are not confirmed yet but TheInvestor has reported, citing Korean publication The Bell, that its successor, dubbed as the Galaxy Note 9 will feature a 6.3-inch display, which was expected in the Galaxy Note 8. The Galaxy S9 will sport a 5.77-inch display and the Galaxy S9+ a 6.2-inch-- same as Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

There is no other report on Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, and Galaxy Note 9 other than the screen size.

Samsung Galaxy S8 comes packed with a 4GB RAM and a 64GB internal memory, while the Galaxy S8+ is available in two variants – 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 6GB RAM+128GB storage. Both the devices come with expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

The handsets share other features like Exynos 8895 processor / Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (for US model), Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, 12MP main camera with dual-pixel autofocus, f/1.7 aperture, 26mm lens, phase detection autofocus, OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), LED flash, 1/2.5" sensor size and 1.4 µm pixel size, an 8MP front-snapper with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus, and a 3,000mAh battery with wireless and fast charging technology.