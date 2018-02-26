After weeks of speculations, Samsung finally pulled the wraps off the much-awaited Android flagships -- Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ -- in Barcelona on February 25, a day ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018.

As teased before the launch, the USP of the new Galaxy S9 series is the camera hardware. It boasts Dual Aperture feature.

With this option, the Galaxy S9 series allows users shift between F1.5 and F2.4 apertures depending on the lighting environment. The former will allow the camera to absorb more light during indoor or dark conditions, while the latter can be used during bright sunny conditions.

Another highlight of the Galaxy S9 series is the front camera. It houses a feature-rich 8MP wide-angle sensor with F1.7 aperture and is complemented by several facial recognition sensors, which enables the device to take Augmented Reality photos of the user to create 3D emojis. This is probably Samsung's answer to Apple iPhone X Animoji feature, but the latter's utility is limited, as it can only be used on iMessage app, whereas the former allows users to share them on all messaging apps and social media sites.

Thankfully, these two game-changing features are available in both the Galaxy S9 series models.

The generic Samsung houses a single 12MP primary camera on the back with a dual aperture (f/1.5 and f/2.4) LED flash.

Whereas, S9+ is said to house two 12MP sensors -- one with a variable aperture (F1.5/ F2.4) and another with just F2.5 aperture. Both S9 and S9+ will come with slow-motion video and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

The Samsung Galaxy S9 series looks similar to the gorgeous Galaxy S8 series, but the company has made necessary ergonomic changes in the new model.

In the Galaxy S8, the biometric sensor is placed right next to the camera, which caused users to accidentally touch the camera lens.

Now, the company has shifted it below the camera module, almost in the middle of the back, which is not only easily reachable for the fingers, but also avoids the fingers accidently smearing the camera lens.

There is more good news and that is Samsung, unlike Apple, has retained the 3.5mm audio jack port in the Galaxy S9. So, users need not ditch the wired headphones just yet.

And the company has also upgraded the Galaxy S9 sound system over the predecessor with dual-speakers powered by AKG system and Dolby Atmos.

Samsung Galaxy S9 also comes with a good blend of metal and glass, and an additional layer of Gorilla Glass 5 shield on both front and the back sides.

To further enhance the durability, the Galaxy S9 series comes with IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification due to which the device can survive up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) underwater for close to 30 minutes.

Samsung has also improved the proprietary Bixby digital assistant having deeper integration with the camera and also faster real-time language translation capability. The company has also introduced the new Dex. With this, users can easily connect the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to a larger monitor, keyboard and mouse to expand the mobile experience with enhanced document editing or even full-screen gaming. Users can also transform the Galaxy S9 and S9+ into a Touch Pad with the DeX, Samsung claims.



Price:

As of now, the US market price has been revealed. The unlocked Galaxy S9 costs $719.99 (approx. €585/Rs 46,623) and consumers can also opt for monthly subscription plan of $30 (roughly €24.36/Rs 1,943) per month for 24 months.

On the other hand, Galaxy S9+ will set you back by $839.99 (approx. €682/Rs 54,394) and consumers can also opt for monthly subscription plan of $35 (roughly €28.43/Rs. 2,267) per month for 24 months.

Both the models will be available in four colors — Midnight Black, Titanium Gray, Coral Blue and a new hue, Lilac Purple.

The Galaxy S9 series price range is expected to remain same in most of the international regions, but in some markets, which the devices have to be imported, may cost more due to customs duty.

Release time-frame:

Samsung Galaxy S9 series is now up for pre-order in select markets and carrier networks. It is confirmed to hit stores in major global regions on March 16.

In India, prospective consumers can log into Samsung India's official page and pre-book the Galaxy S9 and S9+ with a down payment of Rs 2,000.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+:

Models Galaxy S9 Galaxy S9+ Screen 5.8-inch QHD+ (2960x1440p) Curved super AMOLED Infinity Display with Gorilla Glass 5 shieldAspect ratio: 18.5:9Pixel density: 570ppi (pixels per inch) 6.2-inch QHD+ (2960x1440p) Curved super AMOLED Infinity Display with Gorilla Glass 5 shieldAspect ratio: 18.5:9Pixel density: 529ppi OS Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Processor Model 1: 10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.8GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries)

10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.8GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries) Model 2: 10nm class 64-bit Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core (2.7GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in India, Europe, and other markets) Model 1: 10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.8GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries)

10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.8GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries) Model 2: 10nm class 64-bit Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core (2.7GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in India, Europe, and other markets) RAM 4GB LPDDR4x 6GB LPDDR4x Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB UFS v2.1 (expandable up to 400GB) 64GB/128GB/256GB UFS v2.1 (expandable up to 400GB) Camera Main: Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP with AutoFocus, Dual Aperture (F1.5/F2.4), Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), LED flash, laser auto focus, 4K video at 60fps (frames per second), slo-mo 720p(HD) at 480fps, and 1080p (full HD) at 240fps

Front: 8MP camera with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus Main: 12MP(with Dual Aperture: F1.5/ F.2.4)+ 12MP (with F2.4 aperture), Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), LED flash, laser auto focus, 4K video at 60fps (frames per second), slo-mo 720p(HD) at 960fps, and 1080p (full HD) at 240fps

Front: 8MP camera with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus Battery 3,000mAh Fast Wired Charging compatible with QC 2.0

Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA 3,500mAh Fast Wired Charging compatible with QC 2.0

Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA Network Enhanced 4X4 MIMO / CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18 Enhanced 4X4 MIMO / CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18 SIM card Single SIM: Nano SIM

Dual SIM (Hybrid SIM): Nano SIM + Nano SIM or MicroSD slot(depends on market and network carrier) Single SIM: Nano SIM

Dual SIM (Hybrid SIM): Nano SIM + Nano SIM or MicroSD slot(depends on market and network carrier) Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certification, improved face recognition system integrated with Iris scanner, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou, NFC (Near Field Communication), MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission), AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certification, improved face recognition system integrated with Iris scanner, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou, NFC (Near Field Communication), MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission), AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos Security Lock type: pattern, PIN, password

Biometric lock type: iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, face recognition, Intelligent Scan: multimodal biometric authentication with iris scanning and face recognition Lock type: pattern, PIN, password

Biometric lock type: iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, face recognition, Intelligent Scan: multimodal biometric authentication with iris scanning and face recognition Audio support Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology, Audio playback format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology, Audio playback format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF Video support MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor Colors Coral Blue/Lilac Purple/Midnight Black/ Titanium Gray Coral Blue/Lilac Purple/Midnight Black/ Titanium Gray Price (in US) Unlocked: 719.99 (roughly €585/Rs. 46,623)Locked: $30 (roughly €24.36/Rs 1,943) per month on the 24-month contract Unlocked $839.99 (roughly €682/Rs. 54,394);Locked: $35 (roughly €28.43/Rs. 2,267) per month on the 24-month contract

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Samsung products.