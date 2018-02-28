After showcasing the new Android flagships -- Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ -- at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, Samsung is all set to host a launch program in India next week.

Samsung India has started sending invites to media outlets for a product event in New Delhi on March 6, claims GSM Arena. International Business Times India contacted Samsung India via mail to verify the reports. The company spokesperson told us that the company has not picked the launch date just yet and would revert us back once it is confirmed.

Nevertheless, if the previous release patterns are taken as any indication, the company will launch the Galaxy S9 series next month, most probably before mid-March, as Samsung has confirmed that the new flagship Android phones will hit stores in top global regions on March 16. India is a big market for Samsung and is facing stiff competition from OnePlus, which has eaten up the former's niche premium phone segment (above Rs 30,000) market, particularly after the launch of OnePlus 5T in late 2017. So, Samsung will not waste time in bringing the Galaxy S9 series India.

In a related development, Samsung is reportedly planning to release two storage variants — 64GB and 256GB — of Galaxy S9 and S9+.

The Galaxy S9 base model (64GB) is expected to cost Rs 62,500, whereas the 256GB model will set you back by Rs 71,000.

As far as the Galaxy S9+ is concerned, the 64GB will be priced Rs 70,000, and 256GB will cost a whopping Rs 79,000.

In India, prospective consumers can log into Samsung India's official page and pre-book Galaxy S9 and S9+ with a down payment of Rs 2,000.

The USP of the new Galaxy S9 series is its camera hardware. It boasts Dual Aperture feature.

With this option, Galaxy S9 series can shift (manual/automatic mode available) between f/1.5 and f/2.4 apertures depending on the lighting environment. The former will allow the camera to absorb more light during indoor or dark conditions, while the latter can be used during bright sunny conditions.

Another praiseworthy feature of the Galaxy S9 series is the front camera. It comes packed with a feature-rich 8MP wide-angle sensor having F1.7 aperture and is complemented by several facial recognition sensors, which enables the device capture Augmented Reality photos of the user to create 3D emojis, Samsung's answer to Apple iPhone X Animoji feature, but the latter's utility is very limited, as it can only be used on iMessage app, whereas the former allows users to share them on all messaging apps and social media sites.

Thankfully, these two marquee features are available in both the Galaxy S9 series models.

The generic Samsung houses a single 12MP primary camera on the back with a dual aperture (f/1.5 and f/2.4) LED flash.

On the other hand, the S9+ comes with two 12MP sensors, one with a variable aperture (F1.5/ F2.4) and another with just F2.5 aperture.

Both the S9 and S9+ models come with slow-motion video capability and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

Samsung Galaxy S9 series though look similar to the gorgeous Galaxy S8 series, the company has made necessary ergonomic changes in the new model.

In the Galaxy S8, the biometric sensor is placed just right beside the camera on top, which caused users to accidentally touch the camera lens and leaving dirt, due to sweaty finger smudge.

Now, the company has shifted it below the camera module, almost in the middle of the back, which is not only easily reachable for the fingers, but also avoids the fingers accidentally smearing the camera lens.

Samsung Galaxy S9 comes with a good blend of metal and glass. Having an additional layer of Gorilla Glass 5 shield on both front and the back-side.

To further enhance the durability, the Galaxy S9 series comes with IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, meaning the device can survive up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) underwater for close to 30 minutes.

Like previous years, the 2018-series Samsung Galaxy S9 (S9+) series, depending on the region of sale, is expected to come with two variants, one a 10nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (in the US, China, and select countries) or Samsung's 10nm Exynos 9810 series (in India, Europe, and others).

As for the system storage configuration is concerned, the standard Galaxy S9 will be offered in three storage variants 64GB, 128GB and 256GB having 4GB RAM, whereas the bigger screen Galaxy S9+ model will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options having 6GB RAM in major markets across the world.

Samsung has incorporated—3,000mAh and the 3,500mAh—for Galaxy S9 and S9+, respectively, same as their predecessors. Both the models come with fast charging capability.

Key specification of Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+:

Models Galaxy S9 Galaxy S9+ Screen 5.8-inch QHD+ (2960x1440p) Curved super AMOLED Infinity Display with Gorilla Glass 5 shield Aspect ratio: 18.5:9

Pixel density: 570ppi (pixels per inch) 6.2-inch QHD+ (2960x1440p) Curved super AMOLED Infinity Display with Gorilla Glass 5 shield Aspect ratio: 18.5:9

Pixel density: 529ppi OS Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Processor Model 1: 10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.8GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries)

10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.8GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries) Model 2: 10nm class 64-bit Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core (2.7GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in India, Europe, and other markets) Model 1: 10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.8GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries)

10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.8GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries) Model 2: 10nm class 64-bit Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core (2.7GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in India, Europe, and other markets) RAM 4GB LPDDR4x 6GB LPDDR4x Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB UFS v2.1 (expandable up to 400GB) 64GB/128GB/256GB UFS v2.1 (expandable up to 400GB) Camera Main: SuperSpeed Dual Pixel 12MP with AutoFocus, Dual Aperture (F1.5/F2.4), Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), LED flash, laser autofocus, 4K video at 60fps (frames per second), slo-mo 720p(HD) at 480fps, and 1080p (full HD) at 240fpsFront: 8MP camera with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus Main: SuperSpeed 12MP(with Dual Aperture: F1.5/ F.2.4)+ 12MP (with F2.4 aperture), Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), LED flash, laser autofocus, 4K video at 60fps (frames per second), slo-mo 720p(HD) at 960fps, and 1080p (full HD) at 240fpsFront: 8MP camera with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus Battery 3,000mAh Fast Wired Charging compatible with QC 2.0

Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA 3,500mAh Fast Wired Charging compatible with QC 2.0

Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA Network Enhanced 4X4 MIMO / CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18 Enhanced 4X4 MIMO / CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18 SIM card Single SIM: Nano SIM

Dual SIM (Hybrid SIM): Nano SIM + Nano SIM or MicroSD slot (depends on market and network carrier) Single SIM: Nano SIM

Dual SIM (Hybrid SIM): Nano SIM + Nano SIM or MicroSD slot (depends on market and network carrier) Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certification, improved face recognition system integrated with Iris scanner, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou, NFC (Near Field Communication), MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission), AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certification, improved face recognition system integrated with Iris scanner, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou, NFC (Near Field Communication), MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission), AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos Security Lock type: pattern, PIN, password

Biometric lock type: iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, face recognition, Intelligent Scan: multimodal biometric authentication with iris scanning and face recognition Lock type: pattern, PIN, password

Biometric lock type: iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, face recognition, Intelligent Scan: multimodal biometric authentication with iris scanning and face recognition Audio support Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology, Audio playback format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology, Audio playback format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF Video support MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor Colors Coral Blue/Lilac Purple/Midnight Black/ Titanium Gray Coral Blue/Lilac Purple/Midnight Black/ Titanium Gray Price In US: Unlocked: 719.99 (roughly €585/Rs. 46,623)

Locked: $30 (roughly €24.36/Rs 1,943) per month on the 24-month contract In India (rumor): 64GB: Rs 62,500

256GB: Rs 71,000 In US: Unlocked $839.99 (roughly €682/Rs. 54,394);

Locked: $35 (roughly €28.43/Rs. 2,267) per month on the 24-month contract In India (rumor): 64GB: Rs 70,000

256GB: Rs 79,000

