Samsung Galaxy S9 series, which is slated to debut early next year, is reportedly coming in brand new colour along with three regular shades.

Samsung top brass has decided to introduce the upcoming Galaxy S9 and S9+ in new purple/violet colour in addition to black, blue and gold, reported SamMobile citing reliable company insider.

This doesn't surprise many, as Samsung, being the top smartphone-maker, is known to keep a tab on consumer trends and accordingly launch flagship Galaxy S and Note series phones in black, blue, gold, pink-hued champagne/rose gold colours. Also, the company, in the last couple of years, has released mid-cycle special edition variants based on Olympics with multi-coloured physical buttons and accents, comic-book heroes themed dual-colour combination ahead of a movie release, among other special occasions. [See below]

Now, the new purple shade, which is commonly associated with royalty and wealth, will definitely add visual appeal to the premium Galaxy S9 series and this time, it will be available at the launch time giving more colour options to the Samsung patrons.

Samsung Galaxy S9 series: What we know so far

As per the information we have gathered so far, Samsung is expected to launch the new Galaxy S9 with two variants — one a generic 5.8-inch Galaxy S9 (codename: Star 1; model number: SM-G960) and the 6.2-inch S9 Plus (codename: Star 2; model number: SM-G965)—and have almost same design language seen in the S8 series, but will have major upgrades in terms of internal specification.

The key change is the introduction of the dual-camera module on the back and thankfully, Samsung is said to have made thoughtful adjustments between the camera and the fingerprint placements.

The company has incorporated LED flash and other sensors in between them, so, there will be a small gap between fingerprint scanner and the camera, and to an extent, might avoid unintentional touching of the camera lens while trying to use the fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone.

To address the issue, the company had incorporated special code in the camera app that automatically reminds users to clean the finger smudge/grease stuck on camera's glass cover for good pictures. Now, with the design change in the Galaxy S9 series, device owners will not have to face such issue.

Samsung Galaxy S9 series is expected to come with 10nm class chipsets and depending on the region of sale, they will be offered in Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (in US, China and select countries) or Samsung's Exynos 9810 series (in India, Europe and others). They will be backed by 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage.

There is no word on the camera hardware in terms of MP count, but will surely have a bigger lens with a wider aperture to offer good quality images under low-light conditions.

Further, the new Galaxy S9 series will also come with dual-camera setup like the Galaxy Note8 series, but will be vertically aligned and also the fingerprint will be translocated well below the camera module so that there are fewer chances of finger touch the camera lens while unlocking the phone screen, which was major issue in the Note8 series, where the biometric sensor was placed right beside the camera.

Also, Samsung is planning to bring much advanced Iris scanner and facial recognition technology in the Galaxy S9 series on par with Apple iPhone X's FaceID feature.

