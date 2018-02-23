In the past few days, the internet was flooded with Samsung Galaxy S9 series images and specs, and now, the price details have surfaced online, leaving nothing to the imagination on what to expect at the upcoming Unpacked 2018 in Barcelona on February 25.

Twitter spy Evan Blass (aka @evleaks), who leaked all the official four colors of the Galaxy S9 series earlier this month, claims that the generic Galaxy S9 will cost €841 (approx. $1026/Rs 67,282) and the top-end Galaxy S9+ will set you back by €997(approx. $1228/Rs 79,762) in Europe.

The price of the Galaxy S9 series price range is expected to be the same in most of the international regions, but it might cost more in some markets, which imported the devices, due to customs duty.

Samsung Galaxy S9 series: All you need to know

The Galaxy S8 successor will come in two variants — S9 (5.8-inch) and S9+(6.2-inch) — with 3,000mAh and 3,500mAh batteries, respectively.

Another key difference between the two is the primary camera setup. The generic S9 is expected to boast a 12MP primary camera on the back and a 7MP front-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture. Whereas, S9+ is said to house two 12MP sensors, one with a variable aperture (f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture) and another with just f/2.5 aperture. It will come with the same 8MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture on the front, as seen in the generic model.

Both the S9 and S9+ will come with slow-motion video capability and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

The Galaxy S8 successors will also have variable aperture setting options, which allows users to switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 apertures depending on the lighting environment. The former will allow the camera to absorb more light during indoor or dark conditions, while the latter can be used during bright sunny conditions.

As for the memory configuration, the standard Galaxy S9 will be offered in 4GB RAM+64GB storage, whereas the bigger screen version Galaxy S9+ will be available in 6GB RAM+64GB storage.

The rest of the design language (including Infinity Display on the front) and the internal hardware specification is said to remain same in both the devices.

The Galaxy S9 series will also boast IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, which allows the device to survive up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) underwater for close to 30 minutes.

Like previous years, the 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9 series, depending on the region of sale, is expected to come with two variants -- one a 10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (in the US, China, and select countries) or Samsung's 10nm Exynos 9810 series (in India, Europe, and others).

After the official unveiling on February 25, the Samsung Galaxy S9 series is expected to be put up for pre-order on March 2 and shipping is expected commence in the following week on March 8. It is likely to hit the stores on March 16.

In India, Samsung Galaxy S9 is expected to be exclusive to Flipkart (online sale), as the e-commerce company is hosting a dedicated page on its site with the Samsung 2018 flagship phone teaser.

Expected specifications of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+:

Models Galaxy S9 Galaxy S9+ Screen 5.8-inch QHD+ (2960x1440p) super AMOLED Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio 6.2-inch QHD+ (2960x1440p) super AMOLED Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio OS Android Oreo Android Oreo Processor Model 1: 10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.6GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries)

10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.6GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries) Model 2: 10nm class 64-bit Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core (2.9GHz quad-core+ 1.9GHz quad-core) series (in India, Europe, and other markets) Model 1: 10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.6GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries)

10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.6GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries) Model 2: 10nm class 64-bit Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core (2.9GHz quad-core+ 1.9GHz quad-core) series (in India, Europe, and other markets) RAM 4GB 6GB Storage 64GB UFS v2.1 (expandable up to 400GB) 64GB UFS v2.1(expandable up to 400GB) Camera Main: 12MP with variable aperture (F/1.5 to F/2.4), Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), LED flash, laser auto focus, 4K video at 60fps (frames per second), 720p(HD) at 480fps, and 1080p (full HD) at 240fps

Front: 8MP camera with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus Main: 12MP(with variable aperture: F/1.5 to F/2.4)+ 12MP (with f/2.4 aperture), Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), LED flash, laser auto focus, 4K video at 60fps (frames per second), 720p(HD) at 480fps, and 1080p (full HD) at 240fps

Front: 8MP camera with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus Battery 3,000mAh with fast charging 3,500mAh with fast charging Network 4G-LTE 4G-LTE Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certification, improved face recognition system integrated with Iris scanner, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, AKG stereo speakers Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certification, improved face recognition system integrated with Iris scanner, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, AKG stereo speakers Colors Coral Blue/Lilac Purple/Midnight Black/ Titanium Gray Coral Blue/Lilac Purple/Midnight Black/ Titanium Gray Price (in Europe) €841 (approx. $1026/Rs 67,282) €997(approx. $1228/Rs 79,762))

