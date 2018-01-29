It is confirmed that Samsung will be announcing its much-awaited flagship, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, on February 25, a day before the Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC 2018) kicks off.

However, what we don't know are the phones' availability and pricing. It is now reported that the handsets will arrive in home country South Korea earlier than expected and come with a price tag higher than that of their predecessors.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 will be priced at around 950,000-999,000 Korean won ($890-$935 / Rs56,500-Rs59,400), which is higher than the Galaxy S8 that came with a price tag of 935,000 Korean won for the 64GB storage variant at the time of its launch last year, according to South Korean publication house ETNews.

The report also went on to say citing sources that the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ would be up for reservation sale with Samsung Electronics from March 2 to March 8 in South Korea. This means the upcoming flagship could be released earlier than expected.

The South Korean technology giant is yet to reveal details on the Galaxy S9, but reports have claimed it would sport a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED screen, be powered by a 3,100mAh battery and come in two variants — 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 4GB RAM+128GB storage.

The Galaxy S9+ on the other hand is expected to be seen in three variants — 6GB RAM+64GB storage, 6GB RAM+128GB storage and 6GB RAM+256GB storage. It is also rumoured to sport a 6.2-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED screen and house a 3,600mAh battery.

Both the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are expected to share other key specifications, including the Exynos 9810 processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 for US market), and dual Pixel 12MP camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).