In past one month, Samsung Galaxy S9 series has been leaked in three splendid colours — Lilac Purple, Coral Blue and Midnight Black. Now, it has surfaced in a new elegant metallic shade ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 showcase event.

Popular Twitter spy Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) has released the gorgeous Titanium Gray model image, the fourth and final color scheme of the Galaxy S9 series.

In the photo, the Galaxy S9 looks exquisite in the grey shade. The matching black-accented camera module on the back and raven-colored ultra-thin bezels with elegant Infinity Display make the device more elegant than its predecessor — the Galaxy S8, which was the first Samsung phone to come with 18:9 display aspect ratio.

In a related development, Dutch tech blog WinFuture has reportedly got hold of the spec-sheet of the Galaxy S9 series. With the leak of the internal hardware details, there is nothing left to the imagination for us on what to expect at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2018 event.

As per the listing, the Galaxy S9 (5.8-inch) and S9+ (6.2-inch) will have pretty much the same design language but differ in one aspect.

You're, ahem, missing Titanium Gray ;) pic.twitter.com/fFVdZ5hUoZ — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 19, 2018

The generic Galaxy S9 will have just one primary shooter on the back, whereas it's bigger sibling S9+ is expected to house a dual-camera sensor on lines of the Galaxy Note8.

Inside, due to differences in screen size, the Galaxy S9 and the S9+ will have 3,000mAh and 3,500mAh batteries, respectively.

As previous rumors indicated, Samsung has shifted the fingerprint sensor, which was placed right beside the camera module in the Galaxy S8 series. It has been pushed down in the Galaxy S9. This makes sense, as it will be easily accessible to the finger and users won't accidentally touch the camera lens and leave sweaty smudges.

The Galaxy S9 series will also boast IP68 water-and-dust-resistant certification, meaning the device can survive up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) under water for close to 30 minutes.

Like previous offerings, the Samsung Galaxy S9 (S9+) series, depending on the region of sale, is expected to come with two variants, one with a 10nm-class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (in the US, China, and select countries) and the other with Samsung's 10nm Exynos 9810 series (in India, Europe, and other areas).

As for the memory configuration, the standard Galaxy S9 will be offered with 4GB RAM+64GB storage, whereas the bigger-screen version Galaxy S9+ will be available with 6GB RAM+64GB storage.

The Galaxy S8 successor will have variable aperture setting options, which will allow users to switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 apertures depending on the lighting environment. The former will allow the camera to absorb more light during indoor or dark conditions, while the latter can be used during bright sunny conditions.

The standard Galaxy S9 is expected to boast a 12MP primary camera on the back and a 7MP front-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture. The S9 Plus is said to house two 12MP sensors, one with a variable aperture (f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture) and another with just f/2.5 aperture. It will come with the same 8MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture on the front, as seen in the generic model.

Both the S9 and the S9+ will come with slow-motion video capability and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

After the official unveiling on February 25, the Samsung Galaxy S9 series will be showcased at MWC 2018 (February 26-March 1). It will be up for pre-orders on March 2, and shipping is expected to commence in the following week on March 8. It may hit stores on March 16.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Samsung's standard Galaxy S9 is said to cost KRW950,000 (approximately $886/€716/Rs 56,500) and the S9+ is expected set you back by KRW999,000 (approximately $929/€753/Rs 59,414).

Expected specifications of Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+:

Models Galaxy S9 Galaxy S9+ Screen 5.8-inch QHD+ (2960x1440p) super AMOLED Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio 6.2-inch QHD+ (2960x1440p) super AMOLED Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio OS Android Oreo Android Oreo Processor Model 1: 10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.6GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries)

10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.6GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries) Model 2: 10nm class 64-bit Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core (2.9GHz quad-core+ 1.9GHz quad-core) series (in India, Europe, and other markets) Model 1: 10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.6GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries)

10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.6GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries) Model 2: 10nm class 64-bit Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core (2.9GHz quad-core+ 1.9GHz quad-core) series (in India, Europe, and other markets) RAM 4GB 6GB Storage 64GB UFS v2.1 (expandable up to 400GB) 64GB UFS v2.1(expandable up to 400GB) Camera Main: 12MP with variable aperture (F/1.5 to F/2.4), Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), LED flash, laser auto focus, 4K video at 60fps (frames per second), 720p(HD) at 480fps, and 1080p (full HD) at 240fps

Front: 8MP with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus Main: 12MP(with variable aperture: F/1.5 to F/2.4)+ 12MP (with f/2.4 aperture), Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), LED flash, laser auto focus, 4K video at 60fps (frames per second), 720p(HD) at 480fps, and 1080p (full HD) at 240fps

Front: 8MP with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus Battery 3,000mAh with fast charging 3,500mAh with fast charging Network 4G-LTE 4G-LTE Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certification, improved face recognition system integrated with Iris scanner, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, AKG stereo speakers Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certification, improved face recognition system integrated with Iris scanner, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, AKG stereo speakers Colors Coral Blue/Lilac Purple/Midnight Black/ Titanium Gray Coral Blue/Lilac Purple/Midnight Black/ Titanium Gray Price (in South Korea) KRW950,000 (approx. $886/€716/Rs 56,500) KRW999,000 (approx. $929/€753/Rs 59,414)

