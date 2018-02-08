Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S9 series was earlier leaked in stunning Lilac Purple hue and now, the Android flagship has surfaced online again with another beautiful shade, sparking off excitement among fans.

Like the previous one, the leakster in question is popular Evan Blass (@evleaks), who seems to have cracked Samsung's secret vault and continues to post authentic pictures of unreleased phones. In his latest tweet, he has posted a new picture of the Galaxy S9 model in exquisite Coral Blue.

In the image, the Galaxy S9+ looks elegant in the light blue shade and the front's matching black accents of the slim bezel with elegant Infinity Display makes the device more charming than its predecessor Galaxy S8, which was the first Samsung phone came with 18:9 display aspect ratio.

As per the information gathered so far, the upcoming Galaxy S9 (5.8-inch) and S9+ (6.2-inch) will have the same design language, but differ in one aspect.

The generic Galaxy S9 will have just one primary shooter on the back, whereas it's bigger sibling S9+ is expected to house a dual-camera sensor on lines of the Galaxy Note8.

Inside, due to differences in screen size, the Galaxy S9 and the S9+ will have 3,000mAh and 3,500mAh battery, respectively.

As far as improvement over the predecessor, Samsung has made changes in the fingerprint sensor placements in the upcoming Galaxy S9. The predecessor Galaxy S8 series had the fingerprint sensor aligned horizontally beside the camera module, which led to users accidentally touching the snapper and leaving smudges the lens cover.

Now, as you can see the leaked Galaxy S9 series image, it is translocated below the camera, almost in the centre of the back panel, so that users will be able to reach the biometric sensor easily and less chance of touching the camera lens.

The Galaxy S9 series will also boast IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, meaning the device can survive up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) underwater for close to 30 minutes.

Like previous years, the 2018-series Samsung Galaxy S9 (S9+) series, depending on the region of sale, is expected to come with two variants, one a 10nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (in the US, China, and select countries) or Samsung's 10nm Exynos 9810 series (in India, Europe, and others).

As for the memory configuration, the standard Galaxy S9 will be offered in two options 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, whereas the bigger screen version Galaxy S9+ will be available in 6GB RAM+64GB storage, 6GB RAM+128GB storage and 6GB RAM+256GB models in major markets across the world.

The word on the street is that Samsung has plans to release a limited edition Galaxy S9+ with 6GB RAM and massive 512GB storage in select markets.

Rumour has it that the Galaxy S8 successor will have variable aperture setting options, which allows users switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 apertures depending on the lighting environment. The former will allow the camera to absorb more light during indoor or dark conditions, while the latter can be used during bright sunny conditions.

The standard Galaxy S9 is expected to boast 12MP primary camera on the back and 8MP front-facing camera. However, the S9 Plus is said to house dual-camera, but there is no information on MP count. It will come with the same 8MP sensor on the front, as seen in the generic model.

Both the S9 and S9+ will come with HD 460 fps (frames per second) slow-motion video capability and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

Samsung is slated to debut Galaxy S9 series on February 25, a day ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 (February 26-March 1), Barcelona.

After the unveiling, the new Samsung Galaxy S9 series is expected to hit stores around mid-March.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Samsung's standard Galaxy S9 price is said to start at KRW950,000 (approx.$886/€716/Rs 56,500) and the S9+ (base model) is expected set you back by KRW999,000 (approx. $929/€753/Rs 59,414). Both the models will be available in Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Titanium Gray and Coral Blue colour options.

