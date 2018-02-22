We will have to wait a few more days for the announcement of the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S9 but its hands-on pictures may have already been leaked. It came after the supposed cases and 3D renders of the flagship made it online.

Both the front and back views of the Samsung Galaxy S9 are seen in the purported hands-on pictures shared by a Weibo user. The device is also seen with a redesigned camera and fingerprint reader.

Samsung Mobile has shared the same pictures on its Twitter page:

The South Korean electronics giant is scheduled to unveil Galaxy S8 successor Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ on February 25, a day before the Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC 2018) commences off in Barcelona, Spain. It is also reported that the handsets will be released into the market in mid-March.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is expected to sport a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED screen, powered by an Exynos 9810 processor (for EMEA) / Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (for the US and China), run Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, and come packed with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. It is also expected to feature a 12MP primary camera and an 8MP front camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ is expected to have a 6.2-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED screen, an Exynos 9810 processor (for EMEA) / Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (for US and China), an Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, a 6GB RAM, and a 64GB/128GB/256 storage. It is also expected to mount a 12MP main camera and an 8MP front-snapper and house a 3,500mAh battery.