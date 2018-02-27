Samsung recently unveiled its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ after months of anticipation. The devices are currently available for pre-order in most countries, including India, but the phones will hit most global stores only on March 16.

The South Korean technology giant is yet to officially announce the pricing of the handsets for the Indian market, but a leaked document has hinted that it could burn a hole in your pocket as the price of the devices may start at Rs 62,500.

According to a report by the website 91mobiles, which has claimed to have an official document with Indian pricing of Samsung's flagships, the Galaxy S9 64GB variant will cost Rs 62,500 / €780, while the 256GB model will cost Rs 71,000 / €887.

It added that the Galaxy S9+ 64GB will cost Rs 70,000 / €874, and the Galaxy S9+ 256GB will be priced at Rs 79,000 / €986.

The report went on to say that Samsung may release only 64GB and 256GB variants of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in India, which means the 128GB model may not come to the country.

The price of Galaxy S9 (unlocked) starts at $719.99 (around €585 / Rs 46,600) in the US, while the Galaxy S9+ starts at $839.99 (around €680 / Rs 54,400).

Both the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are currently available for pre-order in India on Samsung's official page with a down payment of Rs 2,000.

The Galaxy S9 sports a 5.8-inch QHD+ Curved super-AMOLED Infinity display with 2960x1440p resolution (570ppi pixel density), is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (for the US, China, and select countries) / Exynos 9810 octa-core (for India, Europe, and other markets), and runs Android 8.0 Oreo OS.

It also features 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage (expandable up to 400GB), and a 3,000mAh battery with fast-charging technology.

In terms of camera, the handset has a Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP sensor with AutoFocus, Dual Aperture (F1.5/F2.4), Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and LED flash, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S9+ sports a 6.2-inch QHD+ Curved super-AMOLED Infinity Display with 2960x1440p (529ppi pixel density), comes packed with a 6GB RAM and houses a 3,500mAh battery with fast-charging technology.

It has two 12MP sensors on the back — one with Dual Aperture of F1.5 and F.2.4 and the other with F2.4 aperture. It also has Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), LED flash, laser autofocus, 4K video at 60fps (frames per second), slo-mo 720p(HD) at 960fps, and 1080p (full HD) at 240fps.

It shares other specifications like the processor, software, front-snapper and storage with the Galaxy S9.