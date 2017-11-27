We have heard that Samaung's 2018 flagship Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will have fingerprint reader placed in the centre of the back, unlike what you see in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 (next to the camera). What we haven't heard is the firm that would supply the fingerprint sensor; now we have a hint on that too.

A report by Korean media house ETNews has claimed that a company headquartered in Taiwan will supply fingerprint sensors for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, giving a hint that there could be a change in the size and functionality of the sensor. The report added that the final contract hasn't been sealed yet but it would happen as it has worked with Samsung in the past.

It may be mentioned that the Samaung Galaxy S9 is expected to sport a 5.8-inch (5.77-inch to be precise) Infinity Display like its predecessor Galaxy S8, and the Galaxy S9+ may come with a 6.2-inch Infinity Display (6.22-inch to be precise) like the Galaxy S8+.

Reports have claimed that the Galaxy S9 will be powered by an Exynos 9810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processors depending on the market, come packed with either a 4GB or 6GB RAM, and mount a dual camera.

The South Korean technology giant hasn't revealed the release date of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ but reports have claimed it will be announced in February 2018 before releasing into the market in March. Its mass production is expected to begin early next year.