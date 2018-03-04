After announcing flagship Galaxy S9 series at the recently concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, Samsung has announced new Enterprise Edition of the Android flagship along with Galaxy A8 series for corporate employees.

The new variants come with the same hardware as seen in the original models, but they will boast Samsung's proprietary multi-layered military-grade Knox security from hardware to apps at all levels.

Also, the Galaxy S9 Enterprise Edition owners are entitled to get security updates for a total of four years - monthly for the first three years and quarterly for the fourth year. And for the Galaxy A8 Enterprise Edition, the company promises to offer a manufacturer's warranty of two years and monthly security updates for a total of three years.

With Samsung Knox, IT managers in corporate companies can remotely configure a large number of Samsung mobile devices to work in specific operations and situations. Also, administrators, to primarily thwart hacking, can create the appropriate configuration profiles in advance, pair them with the appropriate settings and restrictions, and automatically prepare mobile devices for use in business operations.

The Samsung Enterprise Firmware-Over-The-Air (E-FOTA on MDM) service, which is also the part of the Enterprise Edition privileges, allows firmware updates to be selectively installed on many devices simultaneously through a compatible Mobile Device Management (MDM) system. Administrators can test pre-deployment updates to ensure compatibility between proprietary software and new Android firmware.

Furthermore, both the models come with a dual-SIM option. Users can decide whether to operate their smartphones with two SIM cards simultaneously or use the second slot to expand the memory of the device using a microSD card. When abroad, you can also use different providers privately as well as professionally or in addition to a domestic use a local SIM card. Dual Messenger also allows users to use two separate accounts for a compatible App, the company said.

However, the company is offering the limited Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy A8 Enterprise Edition initially in Germany for €849 (roughly $1,046/Rs 68,185) and the €499 Euros (approx. $615/Rs 40,076), respectively. The former is slated to hit stores in April, while the latter can be purchased from this weekend onwards.

As of now, there is no official word on devices' availability in other global markets.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy A8 Enterprise Edition:

Models Galaxy S9 Galaxy A8 Screen 5.8-inch QHD+ (2960x1440p) Curved super AMOLED Infinity Display with Gorilla Glass 5 shield Aspect ratio: 18.5:9

Pixel density: 570ppi (pixels per inch) 5.6-inch full HD+ (2220x1080p) super AMOLED Infinity Display Aspect ratio: 18.5: 9 OS Android 8.0 Oreo Android 7.1 Nougat OS Processor Model 1: 10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.8GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries)

10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.8GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries) Model 2: 10nm class 64-bit Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core (2.7GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in India, Europe, and other markets) Octa-core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) CPU RAM 4GB LPDDR4x 4GB Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB UFS v2.1 (expandable up to 400GB) 32GB/64GB Camera Main: SuperSpeed Dual Pixel 12MP with AutoFocus, Dual Aperture (F1.5/F2.4), Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), LED flash, laser autofocus, 4K video at 60fps (frames per second), slo-mo 720p(HD) at 480fps, and 1080p (full HD) at 240fps

Front: 8MP camera with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus Main: 16MP with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), video digital image stabilization (VDis) technology, and hyperlapse feature

Front: 16MP ( with f/1.9 aperture + Fixed Focus) + 8MP (with f/1.9 aperture) having Live Focus Battery 3,000mAh Fast Wired Charging compatible with QC 2.0

Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA 3,000mAh with fast charging capability Network Enhanced 4X4 MIMO / CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) LTE CAT.11 Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certification, improved face recognition system integrated with Iris scanner, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou, NFC (Near Field Communication), MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission), AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos Fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), USB Type C, Samsung Pay via Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) and Near Field Communication (NFC), GPS/GLONASS Security Lock type: pattern, PIN, password

Biometric lock type: iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, face recognition, Intelligent Scan: multimodal biometric authentication with iris scanning and face recognition

Samsung Knox security Lock type: pattern, PIN, passwordBiometric lock type: Fingerprint scannerSamsung Knox security Audio support Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology, Audio playback format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA Video support MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor Dimensions 147.7mm x 68.7mm x 8.5mm 149.2 x 70.6 x 8.4mm Weight 163g 172g Price (in Germany) €849 Euros (roughly $1,046/Rs 68,185) €499 Euros (approx. $615/Rs 40,076)

