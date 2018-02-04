How expensive can the Samsung Galaxy S9 be? Well, it surely will be more expensive than the Galaxy S8, but can you guess how much exactly is that? Well, read on to know.

A TechRadar report citing an industry expert said the upcoming Samsung flagship smartphone will likely cost anywhere between $850 and $900 (approx. Rs 54,500 and Rs 57,800). And that's just for the Galaxy S9 which boasts of a smaller screen and a single camera at the back. The bigger Galaxy S9+ could cost even more.

The source tips the UK retail price for the Samsung Galaxy S9 to cost £100 (approx. Rs 9,000) more than the Galaxy S8, which puts it at £789 (approx. Rs 71,500), since the S8 was priced at £689 (approx. Rs 62,500) when it was released in the UK last year.

"You can expect the S9 to cost £100 more than the Galaxy S8 when it was released last year," said the source to TechRadar.

The source then goes on to explain how the "inflated smartphone prices" on the Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8 and the iPhone X show that there are plenty of people out there who are willing to cough up the extra buck.

The latest price prediction comes just days after a report by South Korean publication house ETNews that claimed that the Galaxy S9 would come with a price tag of around 950,000 to 999,000 Korean Won (approx. $890 - $935).

Now, the latest speculated £789 UK price tag would translate to roughly about $1,110 in the US, but Samsung will most definitely not risk pricing the Galaxy S9 that high. Considering that the are other competitors like Apple iPhone X that will then be sold for lower than the Galaxy S9.

It may price it around $850 and $900 in the US, considering that the Galaxy S8 was launched at $750 (approx Rs. 48,000) last year. The $850 price tag in the US also makes sense, since it will be a $100 (approx Rs. 6,400) more than the previous model.

The price also makes sense, assuming Samsung added $100 extra on the Galaxy S8 over the Galaxy S7. But, Samsung might price the model at higher prices in different markets, and hence the £789 price prediction could be true for the UK.

In India, Samsung could price the Galaxy S9 around Rs 62,900 to Rs 69,900 at launch (since it will come in two configurations), but we could be wrong. However, one thing's for sure, smartphone manufacturers have been hiking the prices by quite some margin year-by-year (especially in the high-end segment) to exploit customers to the fullest extent and customers too are willing to shell out some extra money.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S9 is expected to be launched on February 25, a day before the MWC 2018 event kicks off in Barcelona. The Galaxy S8 successor is rumoured to come in two storage variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM +128GB storage, and feature a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display.

The bigger Samsung Galaxy S9+ will likely come in three storage variants – 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 256GB storage. It will sport a bigger 6.2-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display.