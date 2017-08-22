It's been just a few months since Samsung released its Galaxy S8 and all eyes are now on the upcoming Galaxy Note 8, which is expected to be unveiled this month, but hype around the next-generation smartphone Galaxy S9 has already begun. It has now emerged that the handset will be powered by the yet-to-be-released chipset by Qualcomm.

The South technology company has reportedly reserved the first batch of Snapdragon 845 chipset from Qualcomm for its upcoming Galaxy S9, according to Techrum (Via SamMobile). It said that the octa-core processor that Qualcomm accidentally leaked while lodging a complaint with the International Trade Commission against Apple in July is the successor to the Snapdragon 835, and the same will be seen in the Galaxy S9.

The report went on to say that only the Galaxy S9 units to be shipped to China and the US will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, while Exynos 8900 will power the units in other markets, including India, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The Galaxy S9 is expected to be unveiled along with its bigger sibling Galaxy S+ in the first quarter of 2018.

It may be mentioned that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were powered by Exynos 8895 processor / Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (for US model). The Galaxy S8 comes packed with a 4GB RAM and a 64GB internal memory, while the Galaxy S8+ comes in two variants -- 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 6GB RAM+128GB storage that is expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

The devices share other features like Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, 12MP main camera with dual-pixel autofocus, f/1.7 aperture, 26mm lens, phase detection autofocus, OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), LED flash, 1/2.5" sensor size and 1.4 µm pixel size, an 8MP front-snapper with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus, and a 3,000mAh battery with wireless and fast charging technology.