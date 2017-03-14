Even as we are waiting for the release of Samsung Galaxy S8, and Apple's iPhone 8 is still months away before being launched, comparisons between two of the most-awaited handsets of the year has started. It is unfair to compare the next-generation handsets at the moment, as they are yet to be announced, but a popular market analyst has claimed that the iPhone 8 could come out winner.

Samsung Galaxy S8 is scheduled for release at a special event in New York on March 29, while Apple's iPhone 8 is expected to arrive in the third quarter of this year.

Interestingly, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI has said in a note to investors that OLED in the iPhone 8 will attract consumers, but Galaxy S8 lacks "sufficiently attractive selling points," according to 9to5mac. He went on to say that Samsung's upcoming flagship may not do as well as its predecessor, Galaxy S7 and S7 edge following the debacle of Galaxy Note 7 last year.

However, it may be noted that OLED technology is not new to Samsung as most of its devices feature it.

What to expect from Samsung Galaxy S8:

Samsung is expected to launch two variants of Galaxy S8, one with a 5.8-inch WQHD super AMOLED screen with 2560x2400p resolution + 3D curved glass, and the other (Galaxy S8 Plus) with a .2-inch WQHD super AMOLED screen with 2560x2400p resolution + 3D curved glass.

Both the variants are expected to share similar features under the hood, including Samsung Exynos 9 series 8895 octa-core CPU or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor (based on region of sale), Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 12MP dual-pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash, 8MP front-snapper with f/1.7 aperture, and a 3,000mAh battery with fast Charging technology.

What to expect from iPhone 8:

Not much has been heard of iPhone 8 as it is still about six months away before seeing the light of day. Reports claim that its mass production would start in September, which means its release could be delayed. The flagship is expected to sport a 5.8-inch display with an OLED (organic light-emitting diode) screen and come with a wireless charger.

