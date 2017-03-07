Samsung fans who are eager to get their hands on the Galaxy S8 series in the third week of April, might have to wait a bit longer.

Prolific Twitter spy Evan Blass (@evleaks) claims that Galaxy S8 and S8+ will hit stores on April 28. It was earlier expected to be launched on April 21. Blass did not offer any explanation for the delay, but a report from DigiTimes offers some clue. Citing industry insiders, the Taiwan-based publication claimed that chipset-makers are facing low yield rates for manufacturing 10nm FinFET technology-based processors.

For those unaware, Samsung is producing the same class of in-house Exynos 9 series and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chipsets. It is believed that this might be the primary reason for Samsung to defer the release the new Galaxy S8 series. It is coming with two sub-variants featuring the CPUs.

Samsung Galaxy S8: All you need to know

As per recent reports, Galaxy S8 is expected to come in two screen sizes—one, 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and another 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+.

Both the models will have the same design language and dual-edge curved screen. The key changes over the Galaxy S7 series is that the S8 series will lose physical home-cum-fingerprint scanner button.

Leaked images indicate that the biometric sensor has been re-located to the back-side, just right beside the camera module.

Under the hood, the series will come packed with 4GB RAM, 64GB inbuilt storage, 12MP dual Pixel camera, 8MP front snapper integrated with IR emitter to act as Iris scanner, Android Nougat and AI-based Bixby digital assistant.

The new-age Samsung phones will be coming in two sub-variants. America and other developed markets-bound model will house Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835, whereas the other heading to emerging markets like India will have Exynos 9 series 8895 processor.

Samsung will go ahead with Galaxy Unpacked 2017 event in New York to unveil Galaxy S8, but will release it only at the end of April.

Watch this space for latest news on Samsung Galaxy S8 series.