Leading smartphone –maker Samsung on Wednesday officially launched the company's 2017 flagship Galaxy S8 series in New Delhi.

The new Samsung's Galaxy S8 series was originally unveiled in New York City last month. It comes in two variants—one, 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and a bigger 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+ (or Plus). It comes with a completely new design language boasting super AMOLED-based Infinity display, a bezel-less, full-frontal, edge-to-edge screen having WQHD+ (2960x1440p) resolution. With extended display, Samsung has incorporated virtual home button right on the screen similar to 3D Touch-like feature seen in Apple iPhone series, but it is limited to only to a single point.

Another key design change includes translocation of physical finger print sensor (seen in Galaxy S7 series) to back of the device, right beside the camera module.

Both the Galaxy S8 series models also come with IP68 water-and-dust certifications. It can survive five feet underwater for close to 30 minutes. This means device owners can operate (capture photos and take calls) it in swimming pool and also in any fresh water body-- river & lakes--, but not in salt water-based sea or ocean.

Another noteworthy feature of the Galaxy S8 series is the Bixby digital assistant. It is capable to support almost every task that the application is capable of performing using the conventional touch gesture command. Sadly, the Bixby will have limited features such as Vision, Home, and Reminder, at the launch. The most important Bixby Voice feature will only be made available in coming months.

In the front display panel, the company has incorporated an 8MP snapper with f/1.7 aperture, wide FoV (Field of View) lens, a Iris scanner with face recognition technology.

On the rear, Galaxy S8 series houses 12MP dual-pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture at the top center, a LED flash to the left side, fingerprint scanner to the right and a heart-rate sensor below.

It has to be noted that the Galaxy S8 series bound for India (& Europe) come with Samsung's proprietary 10nanometer class 64-bit Exynos 9985 octa-core series processor.

The new Galaxy S8 also boasts Samsung DeX feature. Users, with the help of the display dock, can convert the phone into a mini-computer via DeX. It will offer new adaptive user experience on a big screen with optimised look and behaviour of apps as per usage preferences of the customer to provide a PC-like experience.

Price and availability:

Interested consumers can pre-book Samsung Galaxy S8 series starting today on Flipkart and Samsung's official e-store. Both the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ are set to go on sale next month on May 5 for Rs. 57,900 and Rs. 64,900, respectively.

As far as Samsung DeX is concerned, it is priced Rs. 899.

There's more...

Consumers who pre-book the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ from April 19 onwards will getfree Convertible Wireless Charger.

Further, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users will also get a Double Data offer on the Jio network. On a monthly recharge of INR 309 users will enjoy 448 GB of 4G data over 8 months.

