It seems Samsung is working on upgrading its flagships Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ to the latest version of Google's Nougat operating system.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ came with Android 7.0 Nougat and not with the latest version, Android 7.1.0. Now, it has emerged that the handset will be upgraded to the new version soon.

Vodafone Australia, on its official website, mentioned that the Android 7.1.0 Nougat update for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have been submitted for review, meaning its public seeding is not far off.

Sadly, the South Korean technology giant hasn't been prompt in releasing the software update to its handsets. As of now, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will only receive Android 7.1.0 Nougat and not the most recent version Android 7.1.1 Nougat, which has been rolled out to other devices, including budget smartphones from other OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers).

Samsung has released Android 7.0 Nougat update to several handsets, including the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy A3 (2016), Galaxy A5 (2016) and Galaxy A7 (2016) but not the Android 7.1.0 Nougat or Android 7.1.1 Nougat versions.

Other Samsung handsets that are expected to get the firmware update are the Galaxy Tab A 9.7,

Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy J7 (2016), Galaxy S5 Neo, Galaxy Tab A 8.0, Galaxy A8, Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy J5 (2016), Galaxy On7, Galaxy C5, Galaxy C7, Galaxy C7 Pro, and Galaxy C5 Pro.