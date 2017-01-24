Samsung's next big thing – Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 edge – have received undue attention after the debacle of Galaxy Note 7 that was released in the second half of 2016 before being discontinued and recalled owing to a faulty battery. There is so much riding on the upcoming flagships as it will not just decide the business, but also the morale of the company. Even as Samsung fans are speculating on the release date, pricing and specifications of the handsets, reports have claimed that they will be launched in March and not April as suggested in the past.

The South Korean electronics giant has the tradition of announcing its Galaxy S devices at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. The annual event will kick-off on February 26 this year, but Samsung fans will see Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 edge at a later date, perhaps in March.

[READ: 5 features you may see in Samsung Galaxy S8]

Interestingly, Twitter user @Ricciolo1 has claimed in a post that Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 edge would be shown to its partners and investors at MWC 2017, but its official announcement would be made on March 29. He went on to say that the handset would come with a price tag of $849 (around Rs 57,847 / £680) and will be available for purchase in week 17 of this year.

However, the report is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Samsung might delay the release of Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 edge because of its plan to use artificial intelligence (AI) assistant service in the handsets. Reports have claimed that the next-generation devices would be released at a special event in New York in April.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 edge specifications

Samsung is tight-lipped on the features of its upcoming devices, but reports have claimed that it will come in two variants -- a 5.1-inch curved Super AMOLED screen with 2K resolution, and a 5.5-inch display with 4K screen resolution (806 ppi pixel density). It is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, a 12MP S5K2L2 sensor and 13MP sensor main camera made by Sony, an 8MP front-snapper with autofocus feature, a 256GB internal memory, and a 6GB RAM.

The next-generation device is also expected to boast of AI assistant service. It holds water as Samsung has bought Viv Labs Inc, a startup founded by the creators of Apple's Siri.