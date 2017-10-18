Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have topped the list of best-performing smartphones in the US, beating Apple's recently launched iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

The review, conducted by Consumer Reports, indeed has some encouraging results for the South Korean tech giant. But the company has an even bigger reason to be worried about one of its flagship smartphones.

While the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ led the chart, 2016's Galaxy S7 came in a close third, followed by Apple's iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8, which were ranked in the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.

The reason why it's still a cheerless feat for Samsung, despite beating Apple, is the absence of the Galaxy Note 8 -- the company's latest premium smartphone -- in the top five positions.

According to Consumer Reports, the Galaxy Note 8 ranked sixth because of its weak durability and heavy weight, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, adding that LG Electronics' V30 smartphone was not included in the list as it was released in the US market in October.

Galaxy Note 8's weak durability reported by Consumer Reports was in contrast with some reviewers who shared their test results of the phone shortly after it was released.

JerryRigEverything, a YouTube channel known for reviewing the durability of devices, put the Galaxy Note 8 under multiple intense circumstances, and the phone performed well in almost every category.

When it comes to drop tests conducted by Consumer Reports, the Galaxy Note 8 offered mixed results for toughness. The phone's glass back was broken when testers checked after 50 drops. After 100 drops the display was also broken.

"In this test, the Note8's nearly frameless front display and all-glass back prove to be an Achilles' heel," Consumer Reports said in its review. "Other phones fared much better and might be a better bet for the butter-fingered."

However, the Galaxy Note 8's water-resistance capabilities as well as its camera quality and battery life impressed the publication.