For the last one month, we have spotted Samsung Galaxy S8 (also S8+) on performance benchmarking sites running Android Oreo and now, it looks like Samsung will soon start the public beta program to select device owners to offer the first-hand feel of Google's Chocolate-milk cookie flavoured OS soon.

A Twitter user, Ice Universe, who is a registered Samsung software tester, has received an email from the company about the impending release of Android Oreo beta. In the email screenshot posted on the social media site shows that Samsung is expected to open the beta program in the US and will start the roll-out on October 31. The notification specifically mentions that only the T-Mobile and Sprint subscribers will be allowed to join the beta program and there will be limited seeding, so interested users advised to register once the beta program goes live next week on Tuesday.

Though there is no tangible evidence to prove its authenticity, Samsung had initiated similar program last year for the Galaxy S7 series with Nougat software update in the US around same time -- November 10. So, it looks like the email notification is a real deal.

US, Oct. 31, Galaxy S8 / S8 +, Android Oreo Beta! pic.twitter.com/kp4YDlCaeY — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 26, 2017

Usually during the beta program, Samsung customers will be asked to give feedback on the software experience and if they find any bugs they will be notified to engineers to rectify it and later conduct one final test and release the software to the general public en masse.

Samsung has also rolled out an incremental update to Samsung Pay app in India to support Android Oreo software, before even releasing the v8.0 Google OS to any of its devices. Thus, leading many to believe that the company will soon deploy the software, most probably around November-end or early December.

What's coming in Android Oreo?

Android Oreo comes with numerous enhancements over the Android Nougat such as faster booting, extend battery life by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experiences to phones and tablets as well as improvements in security via Google Play Protect that checks suspicious activities and malware in applications.

It also brings new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

The notable aspect of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device to recover from constant bootloops.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Google Android Oreo release schedule and Samsung products.