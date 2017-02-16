For past three years, Samsung used internationally acclaimed Mobile World Congress (MWC) event to showcase its flagship Galaxy S series phones, but sadly this year, the South Korean company, decided to skip the Galaxy S8 unveiling at Barcelona, for want of more time to test the marquee phone to avoid repeating Galaxy Note7 fiasco.

Yeah, Samsung is bit cautious to even go ahead with the regular launch pattern, but this is understandable, as the company has a huge responsibility of regaining consumers' confidence back after the Galaxy Note7's unceremonious exit. And going by the recent spate of leaks from the Samsung's R&D vault, the Galaxy S8 is shaping up to be a great device, be it the design language, internal hardware, introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based digital assistant or other upgrades.

To provide a better perspective, we have leafed through numerous reliable reports of the Galaxy S8 series and put a list of eight most anticipated feature upgrades of the Samsung's upcoming new phone.

Samsung Galaxy S8 series to have all new design language

As per the recently leaked images, Galaxy S7 successor is expected to come in two variants based on screen sizes—one 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and another 6.2-inch Galaxy S8 Plus. Interesting thing about the new phone is that both the devices will have marginal change in terms of dimensions compared to the Galaxy S7 and the S7 edge.

However, Samsung has stretched the width of devices to increase the screen space. The company has also trimmed the bezels at top and the bottom and also did away with the physical home (with fingerprint scanner) button.

Galaxy S8 Plus: 152.38 x 78.51 x 7.94mm

Galaxy S7 edge: 150.9 x 72.6 x 7.7mm

Galaxy S8: 140.14 x 72.20 x 7.30mm

Galaxy S7: 142.4 x 69.6 x 7.9mm

While the fingerprint scanner has been re-located on the back, beside the camera module, the home button will be integrated to the display panel.

Contrary to past rumours, the Galaxy S8 series will definitely keep the 3.5mm audio-jack and will feature Type C USB port.

Samsung Galaxy S8 series display

Besides the dual-edge curved technology and high screen-to-body ratio, the phones will boast super AMOLED display with QHD (2K: 2560x1440p) resolution, thus guaranteeing consumers of rich and more immersive viewing experience than any Galaxy S series phones before.

Samsung Galaxy S8 to boast Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based digital assistant

In October 2016, Samsung acquired Viv Labs, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based software company, co-founded by original creators of Apple's famed Siri.

This apparently led many to believe that Samsung might bring AI-based digital assistant to its flagship phones. Now, word on the street is that the AI-based butler, called Bixby, will feature in Galaxy S8.

Bixby is said to be more sophisticated than Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana. Prior to the acquisition, Viv Labs had already demoed a near-completed digital assistant dubbed as the "Viv". It was intuitive enough of having a normal conversation with another person and get the service delivered, without the user having to open an app and choose options on the screen.

Iris Scanner to improve Samsung Galaxy S8 security

Samsung has already showed the capability of incorporating Iris scanner in its budget tablet -- Galaxy Tab Iris and also on phone, Galaxy Note7, which was unfortunately taken out of the market due to its batter defect.

How Iris scanner works?

"Iris Recognition" is said to be a more advanced and near-foolproof security system, as it involves camera technology with subtle infrared illuminations to capture the detailed nerve pattern on the iris.

Using this information, digital impressions are created by mathematical and statistical algorithm to create an accurate profile. This new-age biometric technology is immune to identity thefts, unlike finger-print scanner that can be bypassed with a fake thumb print.

Samsung Galaxy S8 to come with faster and powerful processor

All the previous editions of the Galaxy S series have come with latest processors and depending on the region of sale, the company uses either Qualcomm or in-house built Exynos series.

This year too, Samsung is expected to incorporate Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835, which is said to consume 40 percent less power, deliver 27 percent higher performance, in a 30 percent smaller package compared to its predecessor. The size reduction will allow OEMs to make slimmer smartphones with bigger batteries for long-lasting performance.

Samsung Galaxy S8 series to have long lasting battery

The Galaxy S8's 5.8-inch model will have 3,000mAh cell, whereas the 6.2-inch S8 Plus will come packed with a 3,500mAh (with Fast Charging feature on wired and wireless), same as seen in the Galaxy Note7. However, this battery will be void of defects and will definitely not catch fire.

Having learnt valuable lessons from Galaxy Note7's battery fiasco, Samsung has decided to set up a broad range of internal quality and safety measures to improve the product safety, including 8-Point Battery Safety Check (BSC) and additional protocols like multi-layer safety measures.

Samsung Galaxy S8 series to have better camera:

Samsung is expected to either use 13MP or 12MP camera on the back with 1/1.7-inch sensor having f/1.4 aperture in the Galaxy S8 series.

On the front, it is expected to have 8MP camera with wide angle field of view and improved low-light image capture capability. It will also be integrated with dedicated laser module to act as Iris scanner.

Samsung Galaxy S8 to be more durable than Galaxy S7 series:

After getting panned for using bad quality plastic material in the Galaxy S5 series, Samsung for the first time used metal in Galaxy S6, but sans water-resistant coating. In the following year, it improved the durability by using a blend of glass and metal in the Galaxy S7 with IP68 certifications.

In 2017, Samsung intends to improve the build quality and also durability in the Galaxy S8 series, as well.

The new Samsung Galaxy S8 and the S8 Plus are expected to make its debut on March 29 and hit stores on April 21.

Watch this space for latest news on Samsung Galaxy S8 series.