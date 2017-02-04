Samsung is maintaining utmost secrecy on its upcoming flagship, Galaxy S8, but several details, including its release date, pricing and specifications have been leaked over the last few months.

According to reports, Samsung Galaxy S8 will be unveiled along with its bigger sibling Galaxy S8 edge in the last week of March, before releasing into the market in April. The South Korean technology company has the tradition of announcing the Galaxy S series at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) every year, but its decision to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) assistant service into the new device has reportedly caused the delay.

Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to come in two variants -- one with a 5.1-inch curved Super AMOLED screen with 2K resolution, and the other with a 5.5-inch display and 4K screen resolution (806 ppi pixel density). It is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, a 12MP S5K2L2 sensor and 13MP sensor main camera made by Sony, and an 8MP front-snapper with autofocus feature.

Interestingly, a leakster has claimed in a Twitter post that only 6GB RAM+64GB ROM and 6GB RAM+128GB ROM versions will be available in South Korea and China, while the 4GB RAM version will be made available in Europe. It went on to say that the device will have camera with Dual ADC.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 6GB RAM+64GB ROM model is expected to come with a price tag of 6,088 Yuan (around $886 / Rs 59546), and the 6GB RAM+128GB ROM version at 6,488 Yuan (around $944 / Rs 63458).