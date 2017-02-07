Samsung's upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S8, is one of the most-anticipated devices of 2017 for more reason than one. The company's next-generation smartphone from Galaxy S series always gets special attention from gadget lovers around the world as it usually comes packed with the best technology available. This time, people are more curious as it is the company's first major release after the failure of the Galaxy Note 7 which was pulled out of the market due to a faulty battery.

The South Korean technology giant is tight-lipped on the release date of the Galaxy S8, but several reports have pointed to a late launch. It was first reported that the device wouldn't be unveiled at the upcoming Mobile World Conference (MWC) unlike its predecessors, and now, VentureBeat has claimed that the device will be announced on March 29 in New York and will hit the market on April 2.

The report went on to claim that the Samsung Galaxy S8 will come in two variants, one with a 5.8-inch display priced at €799 and the other with a 6.2-inch screen priced at €899.

Interestingly, earlier reports have claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S8 6GB RAM+64GB ROM model will come with a price tag of 6,088 Yuan (around $886 / Rs 59546), and the 6GB RAM+128GB ROM version will be priced at 6,488 Yuan (around $944 / Rs 63458).

However, the reports are not confirmed.

According to reports that have surfaced so far, the Galaxy S8 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and mount a 12MP S5K2L2 sensor and 13MP sensor main camera made by Sony, and an 8MP front-snapper with autofocus feature. A leakster has also claimed in a Twitter post that only the 6GB RAM+64GB ROM and 6GB RAM+128GB ROM versions will be available in South Korea and China, while the 4GB RAM version will be made available in Europe.

