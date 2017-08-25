Samsung managed to grab global attention with the launch of Galaxy Note 8 smartphone, but there's another interesting side to the launch of a new flagship. As per the tradition, the company slashes prices of its former flagships and the same happened this time around.

Shortly after the Galaxy Note 8 was announced, the price of the Galaxy S8+ in India was slashed generously. This is the second time the 2017 flagship received a price cut in the country after it was launched for nearly Rs. 75,000.

Interested buyers no longer need to pay the top dollar, as the Galaxy S8+ is available for at least Rs. 10,000 cheaper. But the price cut is for the higher-end 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S8+, which makes the model just Rs. 1,000 more than its 4GB RAM counterpart and Rs. 8,000 more than the standard size Galaxy S8 smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is now priced at Rs. 65,900. The handset is currently available only in midnight black colour.

Samsung is expected to launch the latest Galaxy Note 8 in India in September. It is unclear if the prices of the Galaxy S8 series will drop further. But it is the ideal time for those who were waiting to buy the Galaxy S8+ at its best price.

With the latest price drop, the Galaxy Note 8 will seem even more expensive. Based on its international pricing, the Galaxy Note 8 will be priced nearly Rs. 1 lakh for the high-end 256GB variant. But there will be a base-model with 64GB storage retailing for around Rs. 70,000.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 rises from the ashes of Galaxy Note 7, which drilled deep losses in the company's pockets. The Galaxy Note 7 never made it to India due to the recall, making Galaxy Note 8 first in the Galaxy Note series since the Galaxy Note 5.

As for the specs, the Galaxy Note 8's biggest highlight is its dual camera with dual OIS, S-Pen and a 6.3-inch curved Infinity Display. Most of the specs are identical to the Galaxy S8+, so customers can easily decide which smartphone to go for between the Galaxy Note 8 and S8+ based on their requirements.