Leading smartphone-maker Samsung has reportedly decided to postpone the Galaxy S8 launch. The company's mobile division chief, Koh Dong-jin, while speaking during the press briefing on Samsung's findings on investigation on Galaxy Note7 fire incidents, has confirmed that the Galaxy S7 successor will not be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona, which is slated to begin on February 27, Reuters reported.

Though the company is hesitant to reveal the reason behind the Galaxy S8 launch delay, many believe that Samsung in a bid to get back the consumer's confidence on the brand image will conduct multiple tests and make absolutely sure that there will be no issues with company's first 2017 flagship phone.

Having learnt valuable lessons from Galaxy Note7, Samsung has taken several new measures to improve product quality, including multi-layer safety measures and 8-Point Battery Safety Check.

Besides the in-house safety measures, the company also plans to form a Battery Advisory Group consisting of external advisers, academic and research experts to ensure that the company maintains a clear and objective perspective on battery safety and innovation for future products.

Word on the street is that Samsung intends to use dedicated pipe cooling system in Galaxy S8 series, as any metal-clad smartphone, when run under extreme conditions, tend to get hotter. By using the cooling pipe apparatus in the device, heat from the chipset can be transferred to back plate for proper dispersion of heat.

Even rival LG is reported to be using similar technology in its upcoming flagship LG G6 series.

Samsung Galaxy S8: What we know so far

As per the latest reports, Galaxy S8 is expected to come in two variants—one, 5.1-inch Galaxy S8 with flat screen (2560x1440p) and another 5.7-inch Galaxy S8 Plus with dual-edge curved display (most probably with 4K: 3840x2160p).

Under-the-hood, the Galaxy S8 series is expected to boast Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Bixby digital assistant, created by Viv Labs- founded by Apple Siri-creators, iris scanner on the front, dual cameras (12MP+13MP) placed in parallel positions on the back, and 6GB/8GB RAM.

Depending on the region of sale, Galaxy 8 series will come with Samsung Exynos chip in emerging markets like India and the model bound for developed markets such as US, Europe and China will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset.

Reports have indicated that the Galaxy S8 series prices with start from €849 (approx. $907/Rs 61,640) onwards.

Watch this space for latest news on Samsung Galaxy S8 series.