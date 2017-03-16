With less than two weeks left for Samsung's 'Galaxy Unpacked 2017' event, a couple of key features of the upcoming Galaxy S8 series have surfaced online.

The first of the two reports says the South Korean company has incorporated a virtual home button, which looks a tad similar to the 3D Touch (or Force Touch) feature seen on rival Apple iPhone and Watch series.

The Galaxy S8 series' touchscreen is said to be more advanced with higher sensitivity and a wider range of pressure-sensing levels, The Investor reported citing a reliable source.

Unlike the Apple iPhone series, which feature 3D Touch sensors placed all over the screen area, the Galaxy S8 will have the pressure sensor only at the bottom centre, where the physical button used to be in the Galaxy S7 series.

Though there is no valid proof, we still believe it to be a real deal considering the official Galaxy S8 series teaser confirmed there will no physical button in the front panel.

In a related development, Samsung has revised the contents on the company's mobile privacy policy page and revealed the name of the Galaxy S8's rumoured digital assistant feature.

"Depending on your model and in your area, you can order the mobile device to activate certain functions, such as playing songs from a playlist or Internet searches using S Voice. In addition, you can control all operations with the touch interface using voice commands with Bixby," reads Samsung Philippines Privacy Policy's Voice services sub-section.

This apparently confirms that Bixby digital assistant will definitely come in the Galaxy S7 series successor.

As per reliable reports, Bixby is said to be more sophisticated than Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana. It is created by Samsung's newly acquired start-up Viv Labs, which has been founded by the original creators of Apple Siri.

Prior to the acquisition, Viv Labs had demoed a near-completed digital assistant dubbed as the "Viv". It was intuitive enough to have a normal conversation with another person and get the service delivered, without the user having to open an app and choose options on the screen.

