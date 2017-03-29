Samsung, Galaxy S8, MWC 2017, Galaxy Unpacked 2017, Galaxy S8 Plus, launch, date, Galaxy S8 , features, Galaxy S7
[Representational Image] Samsung Galaxy S8 major leak reveals display panel design and colour options for US market In Picture: Samsung Galaxy S8 teaser imageSamsung Mobile Press (screen-shot) official website

With just a few hours left for Samsung's new Galaxy S8 launch, popular Twitter spy, Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) has leaked crucial information on the Galaxy S7 successors' display panel design and also the colour options for the US market.

In a string of tweets, Blass has leaked Galaxy S8 and the S8 Plus images revealing top-portion of the devices dotted with six modules and a single grille speaker in the middle.

Leaked image confirms that there will be two cameras for eye pattern recognition feature assisted by the special sensors -- IR-LED transmitter and receiver for iris recognition. The Galaxy S8 series will also have standard proximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor (ALS) and a network receiver.

In a related development, Blass also showed off the graphic image of the Galaxy S8 series in three colours — light purple, silver and black and claimed, it will be offered in the US market.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and the S8 Plus imagesEvan Blass (@evleaks) via Twitter

Further, Blass leaked the new wallpapers of the Galaxy S8 series. The wallpapers look visually appealing especially one featuring mountain with starry night back ground.

Samsung Galaxy S8 series colour options for the US marketEvan Blass (@evleaks) via Twitter

Samsung Galaxy S8: What we know so far

Samsung's new phone is coming in two models — 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and a 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+ (aka Plus).

Samsung Galaxy S8 series wallpapersEvan Blass (@evleaks)

Under-the-hood, they are expected to come with Snapdragon 835/Exynos 8895 (depending on the region of sale), 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 12MP dual Pixel camera, 8MP front camera and a 3,000/3,500 mAh battery.

Watch this space for latest news on Samsung Galaxy S8, as we will be live blogging on Galaxy Unpacked 2017 later in the day.

