With just a few hours left for Samsung's new Galaxy S8 launch, popular Twitter spy, Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) has leaked crucial information on the Galaxy S7 successors' display panel design and also the colour options for the US market.

In a string of tweets, Blass has leaked Galaxy S8 and the S8 Plus images revealing top-portion of the devices dotted with six modules and a single grille speaker in the middle.

Leaked image confirms that there will be two cameras for eye pattern recognition feature assisted by the special sensors -- IR-LED transmitter and receiver for iris recognition. The Galaxy S8 series will also have standard proximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor (ALS) and a network receiver.

In a related development, Blass also showed off the graphic image of the Galaxy S8 series in three colours — light purple, silver and black and claimed, it will be offered in the US market.

Top bezel comparison between Galaxy S8 (top) and S8 Plus (bottom) pic.twitter.com/rRBM8vUBc1 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 28, 2017

Further, Blass leaked the new wallpapers of the Galaxy S8 series. The wallpapers look visually appealing especially one featuring mountain with starry night back ground.

A closer look at all three U.S. S8 launch colors. pic.twitter.com/wf1RbUrDqh — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 29, 2017

Samsung Galaxy S8: What we know so far

Samsung's new phone is coming in two models — 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and a 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+ (aka Plus).

I think there was some interest in these wallpapers? pic.twitter.com/RH5gIKZO7p — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 29, 2017

Under-the-hood, they are expected to come with Snapdragon 835/Exynos 8895 (depending on the region of sale), 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 12MP dual Pixel camera, 8MP front camera and a 3,000/3,500 mAh battery.

