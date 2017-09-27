Samsung Galaxy S8 series, LG's new V30 and the new iPhone X have one thing in common – bezel-less 18:9 aspect ratio displays. Now that the tech leaders have made this a new standard, smaller companies are following their lead, but by making it available for a lot cheaper than their premium counterparts.

After Micromax launched the affordable Canvas Infinity with bezel-less 18:9 aspect ratio display [REVIEW], China-based Zopo Mobile launched two new smartphones that bring the new trend in an cheaper package. Zopo Flash X1 and Flash X2 appear to be the cheapest 18:9 Infinity Display smartphones with 83 percent screen-to-body ratio in India to be sold at Rs 6,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively.

Both smartphones are a delight to look at, but there are some decent specifications to match those low price tags. The Flash X1 is the smaller variant of the Flash X2, and both come in coral blue, alien black and citrine gold colours with a 2.5D curved glass on top.

Zopo Flash X1 features a 5.5-inch HD IPS display with 1280x640 pixels, while the Flash X2 comes with a slightly bigger 5.99-inch HD screen. Under the hood, the Flash X1 has a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 chipset and the Flash X2 gets a slightly improved version - MediaTek MT6737T clocking speeds at 1.5GHz.

Both smartphones have 2GB RAM, Android 7.0 Nougat, 16GB storage, and a microSD card slot supporting up to 128GB. But that's not where the similarities end.

There is an 8MP rear-facing snapper with Sony IMX219 sensor, f/2.4 aperture and LED flash, and a 5MP selfie shooter with soft LED flash on both Zopo mobiles. There's a fingerprint scanner at the back of the devices to offer security.

The larger body of Zopo Flash X2 accommodates a larger 3,380mAh battery than the one found on the Flash X1, which is 2,500mAh. We are yet to test the durability, performance and battery life of these phones.

Even though the pricing of the new phones is revealed, it is yet to be established where and when customers can start placing their orders. It is believed the phones will be available in October, possibly with an exclusive e-commerce retailer.