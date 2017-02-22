There have been several leaks related to Samsung Galaxy S8, but the latest one is by far the best. We've been hearing a lot about what the new Samsung flagship will look like, and all that curiosity can finally be put to rest with the leaked live images of the Galaxy S8.

Samsung is widely expected to ditch the home button and bring a new design for its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. If the latest leaked image, which looks real, is legit, people will be lining up to buy the Galaxy S8.

One of the leaked images of the purported Galaxy S8, spotted by Techtastic, shows the front design with no physical button, ultra-sleek bezels at the top and the bottom and near bezel-less design on the sides. We can also see dual curved edges alongside series of sensors just above the display alongside the front-facing camera.

It is believed that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will have iris scanner, which can be seen in the leaked image. The feature has been rumoured for quite some time now and it is finally getting some credibility with the latest leak.

Other leaked images show the Galaxy S8 from different angles and we can safely conclude that the handset will feature a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and the speaker grille at the bottom. The leaked handset dons a glossy black finish, identical to Apple's Jet Black variant of the iPhone 8 series.

Previous rumours have also suggested new features like virtual assistant Bixby's integration in both Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, Snapdragon 835 chipset, dual camera lenses on the rear and 6GB RAM configuration. Samsung is skipping the MWC 2017 event this year to launch its flagship, but the company is going to announce the launch date and a video teaser of the Galaxy S8 at the event.

With some official announcements, it will be easier to comprehend how true these rumours are. So stay tuned.