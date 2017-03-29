In about a few hours from now, Samsung's much awaited 2017-series flagship smartphone Galaxy S8 is slated to break covers at the Galaxy Unpacked 2017 event at 11:00 a.m. EDT (8:30 p.m. IST) in New York City on March 29, 2017.

Like previous years, Samsung has made arrangements to stream the whole Galaxy S8 launch event live online. Check out below for details on where and how to watch the Galaxy Unpacked 2017 launch live.

Highlight of "Galaxy Unpacked 2017" event:

As already told, the New York city event hosted by Samsung will used as launch pad to unveil the new Galaxy S8.

For Samsung, the stakes are huge, as the Galaxy S8 is the company's first biggest smartphone launch after the ill-fated Galaxy Note7.

The pressure on Samsung was palpable when Samsung announced to skip Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona, which has been de facto venue for new Galaxy S series launch for last several years. Owing to Galaxy Note7 battery fiasco, Samsung postponed the Galaxy S8 event by a month, so that it can perform additional tests on the flagship phone to avoid any untoward incidents after the device launch.

Further, Samsung, in bid to turn over a new leaf, has made several radical changes in Galaxy S8 series, particularly in terms of design language, security system (Iris scanner + fingerprint sensor), refreshing user experience via digital assistant, new camera module and more.

Samsung Galaxy S8 series launch timing details:

City Time Time-Zone New York (U.S.A. - New York) Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 11:00:00 EDT San Diego (U.S.A. – California) Wednesday, March 29, 201708:00:00 PDT Ottawa (Canada- Ontario) Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 11:00:00 EDT Rio de Janeiro (Brazil – Rio de Janeiro) Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 12:00:00 BRT London (United Kingdom – England) Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 16:00:00 GMT Paris (France) Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 17:00:00 CET Barcelona (Spain) Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 17:00:00 CET Berlin (Germany) Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 17:00:00 CET Amsterdam (Netherlands) Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 17:00:00 CET Johannesburg (South Africa) Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 17:00:00 SAST Moscow (Russia) Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 18:00:00 MSK Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi) Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 19:00:00 GST Islamabad (Pakistan) Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 20:00:00 PKT New Delhi (India – New Delhi) Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 20:30:00 IST Indonesia (Jakarta) Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 22:00:00 WIB Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality) Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 23:00:00 CST Hong Kong (Hong Kong) Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 23:00:00 HKT Singapore (Singapore) Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 23:00:00 SGT Taipei (Taiwan) Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 23:00:00 CST Seoul (South Korea) Thursday, March 30, 2017, 00:00:00 KST Tokyo (Japan) Thursday, March 30, 2017, 00:00:00 JST Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory) Thursday, March 30, 2017, 01:00:00 AEDT

Here's how to watch Samsung Galaxy S8 launch live on Mobile:

1. Visit www.samsung.com/galaxy or Samsung Mobile on YouTube when the event begins.

Here's how to watch Samsung Galaxy Note7 launch live on the PCs:

Head to http://www.samsung.com/global/galaxy/events/unpacked/ or the official YouTube channel when the event begins.