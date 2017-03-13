Even as Samsung fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the company's upcoming flagship, Galaxy S8, the 3C (China Compulsory Certification) authority has approved the device in China, giving a clear hint that its launch is imminent.

The South Korean technology giant's next-generation smartphones (model numbers SM-G955N and SM-G950N) have already received certification from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), paving the way for its release in the United States. The flagship device is scheduled for release at a special event in New York on March 29.

According to a report by AndroidCrunch, Galaxy S8 with model number SM-G9500 (variant for China) has been approved by China's certification authority 3C, and Galaxy S8 Plus should follow soon.

Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to feature a 5.8-inch WQHD super AMOLED screen with 2560x2400p resolution + 3D curved glass, while its bigger sibling Galaxy S8 Plus is expected to sport a .2-inch WQHD super AMOLED screen with 2560x2400p resolution + 3D curved glass.

Both the variants are expected to share other features like Samsung Exynos 9 series 8895 octa-core CPU or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor (based on region of sale), Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, 4GB/6GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage.

It is also expected to have a 12MP dual-pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash, an 8MP front-snapper with f/1.7 aperture, and a 3,000mAh battery with fast Charging technology (both wired and wireless).

In terms of connectivity, Galaxy S8 may support 4G-LTE, Single/Dual-SIM (based on region of sale), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, heart rate sensor, Type C USB 2.0, GPS and NFC.

Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to come with a price tag of $799 / €799, while its bigger sibling Galaxy S8 Plus costs $899 / €899.

(Source: AndroidCrunch)