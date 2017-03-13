Samsung Galaxy S7 (Representational picture)
Samsung Galaxy S7Samsung Official Website

Even as Samsung fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the company's upcoming flagship, Galaxy S8, the 3C (China Compulsory Certification) authority has approved the device in China, giving a clear hint that its launch is imminent.

The South Korean technology giant's next-generation smartphones (model numbers SM-G955N and SM-G950N) have already received certification from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), paving the way for its release in the United States. The flagship device is scheduled for release at a special event in New York on March 29.

[READ: Samsung Galaxy S8 - most powerful Android smartphone in the making?]

According to a report by AndroidCrunch, Galaxy S8 with model number SM-G9500 (variant for China) has been approved by China's certification authority 3C, and Galaxy S8 Plus should follow soon.

Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to feature a 5.8-inch WQHD super AMOLED screen with 2560x2400p resolution + 3D curved glass, while its bigger sibling Galaxy S8 Plus is expected to sport a .2-inch WQHD super AMOLED screen with 2560x2400p resolution + 3D curved glass.

Both the variants are expected to share other features like Samsung Exynos 9 series 8895 octa-core CPU or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor (based on region of sale), Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, 4GB/6GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage.

It is also expected to have a 12MP dual-pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash, an 8MP front-snapper with f/1.7 aperture, and a 3,000mAh battery with fast Charging technology (both wired and wireless).

In terms of connectivity, Galaxy S8 may support 4G-LTE, Single/Dual-SIM (based on region of sale), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, heart rate sensor, Type C USB 2.0, GPS and NFC.

Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to come with a price tag of $799 / €799, while its bigger sibling Galaxy S8 Plus costs $899 / €899.

(Source: AndroidCrunch)

Also read