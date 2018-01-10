After teasing for a week, Samsung officially launched the much-awaited Galaxy A8+ in India on January 10.

The new Galaxy A8+ is the top-end model of the Galaxy A8 (2018) series, which made its debut in late December 2017.

They both share same design language and almost all internal features, but differ in two aspects such as display size and battery, while the rest of the specifications remain the same. The generic Galaxy A8 sports a 5.6-inch full HD+ super AMOLED screen with 3,000mAh cell, whereas the A8+ flaunts 6.0-inch screen having 3,500mAh battery.

A notable aspect of the new Galaxy A8 series is that it shares three key attributes of the marquee Galaxy S8: the Infinity Display, which offers immersive viewing experience, fast-charging capability and the Bluetooth v5.0 standard that allows users control of two different speakers simultaneously and cover wide data transfer area for up to 800 metres at speeds close to 2Mbps. It is also first Galaxy A series to support Samsung Gear VR head set, as well.

Furthermore, Galaxy A8 (2018) comes with IP68 certifications, meaning the device can survive close to 5 feet underwater for up to 30 minutes.

The new Galaxy A8 and the A8+ come with front dual-cameras--16MP (with f/1.9 aperture + Fixed Focus) + 8MP (with f/1.9 aperture) having Live Focus. On the back, they house 16MP with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), video digital image stabilisation (VDis) technology, and hyperlapse feature.

Under the hood, they come with an octa-core processor, 4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage.

Galaxy A8+ India price and availability details:

It is exclusive to Amazon India and will go on sale from January 20 onwards for Rs 32,990. It comes in Black and Gold colour options.

As of now, there is no word on when the generic Galaxy A8 (2018) will be released in India.

Key specifications of Samsung's 2018-series Galaxy A8 and Galaxy A8+: