Samsung appears to be keen on releasing the final build of Google's latest operating system Android 8.0 Oreo to its eligible handsets, and has reportedly released beta 3 of the firmware to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ devices.

The South Korean technology giant has started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo beta 3 to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ handsets in the United Kingdom, according to a report by SamMobile. The update, weighing about 600MB, is currently available for download via OTA (over the air) along with security patch for the month of November.

The update came close on the heels of the UK Beta Team confirming in response to a query by a user on Samsung Members community that the Android 8.0 Oreo beta 3 would be released soon.

It may be mentioned that the Android 8.0 Oreo beta programme is currently available only in the UK, the US and South Korea. Other countries in line to get it include India, China, Germany, Spain, France, and Poland.