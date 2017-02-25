Even though Samsung has nothing major to show off at the upcoming MWC 2017 event, it has managed to stay in the news over its brief presence at the upcoming event in Barcelona, Spain. The company is expected to reveal the Galaxy S8 launch date along with a video teaser.

Samsung is tight lipped about the details of its upcoming flagship, which is to be launched in March and go on sale in April, but there have been several leaks and reports giving away most of the information ahead of the official announcement. Adding to the string of ongoing rumours about the Galaxy S8, known mobile tipster @evleaks discovered Galaxy S8 sign up page ahead of the official announcement.

While there isn't much to go by with the latest leak, it certainly adds credibility to the earlier rumours about the Galaxy S8. The leaked screenshot of Samsung Galaxy S8 sign up page looks legit with what appears to be a silhouette of the actual device in the background. It shows the rounded corners and thin bezels, which is in line with the earlier leaks, renders and live photos.

The signup page usually don't go up until after the announcement. But since Samsung is breaking its annual tradition by missing MWC for its Galaxy S8 launch, it is possible that the webpage might go live after the MWC 2017 announcement. The leakster has also posted a message: "Sign up below to be among the first to know about the Next Galaxy," which suggests the signup page will go live sooner than later.

From what we've gathered so far, Samsung Galaxy S8 is going to be an incredible flagship. It is said to boast of an unusual 6.1-inch QHD Super AMOLED display with Iris scanner and 8MP front camera. There will no be no home button in the phone, instead the company will incorporate the fingerprint scanner under the display.

The Galaxy S8 will feature water-and-dust proof design, support wireless charging and have an advanced 12MP Dual Pixel primary camera. Under the hood, it will sport Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Previous leak also suggested that the handset will come with headphones tuned by AKG for optimum audio experience.