Samsung has had its share of problems, but it is now overcoming them by doing what it does best. Samsung Galaxy S8 is perceived as one of the best phones the company has released so far, and a reflection of that was seen in the record-breaking pre-orders in South Korea.

The initial response for the Galaxy S8 in Samsung's home country is "better than expected," Dong-jin Koh, the president of Samsung's Mobile Communications Business, said, according to Yonhap News. "I think the Galaxy S8 will be the first device to regain customers' trust and love," he was quoted as saying.

Koh revealed that the pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy S8 surpassed 720,000 units in just seven days in South Korea. This feat follows an earlier report that pegged Galaxy S8 pre-orders to have exceeded 550,000 in two days.

Samsung Galaxy S8 isn't available for purchase in the market just as yet, but the initial signs look promising for the Korean tech giant. After the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, which drilled a deep hole in the company's profits and stained its brand image, there had been a lot of hopes on the Galaxy S8 and it all seems to be working out fine.

Samsung Galaxy S8 will be on sale for the first time in South Korea, Canada and the United States April 21 onwards. Looking at the pre-order figures, it shouldn't be hard for the company to get some good numbers on actual sales in all the markets.

Ahead of the Galaxy S8 sale in South Korea, the flagship will be launched in India on April 19. The last device from Samsung to hit the Indian shores was the Galaxy S7 in early last year. Due to the Galaxy Note 7 recall, the handset never really arrived in the country, starving Samsung fans of a new upgrade for over a year.

Samsung Galaxy S8's launch in India is just as important, as the country has shown a significant growth and proved to be a market with a lot of potential for smartphone makers. Apple has intensified its focus in India and it is also close to starting local manufacturing in the country. Other OEMs such as OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi and many others have gained success in the market.

Samsung's presence in India is stronger than any other OEM, especially in the offline space. With the launch of Galaxy S8, Samsung will be catering to the premium segment of the Indian smartphone industry.

Given the high-end specs of the phone and the design overhaul, the handset will have many takers. The pricing will play an important role here, and the company will reveal all the details related to the Galaxy S8's availability and cost in India next week.

Given below are the key specs of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+: