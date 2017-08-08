Samsung has unveiled its Galaxy S8 Active ahead of the much-hyped Galaxy Note 8. The new device shares several key specifications with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, but has certain features that make it stand apart. It will be a strong contender against the likes of Apple's upcoming next-generation device iPhone 8.

Touted as Samsung's "toughest Galaxy smartphone" ever, the Galaxy S8 Active has a metal frame with rugged structure and screen with military specification (MIL-STD-810G) making it shock, shatter, water, and dust resistant. Durability and support for the upcoming 5G network make the handset stand above its competitors.

Now, you may ask if the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active has the potential to take on Apple's iPhone 8. Possibly. Have a look at the features (expected for iPhone 8) of the two handsets:

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active details

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active has a 5.8-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display with 1,440x2,560 pixels (506 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, a 4GB RAM, and a 64GB internal memory that is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

The device also has a 12MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, 26mm lens, phase detection autofocus, OIS, LED flash, 1/2.5" sensor size, 1.4 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video, 9MP image recording, touch focus, and face/smile detection, an 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus, and a 4,000mAh battery with Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 2.0) and wireless charging feature.

Apple iPhone 8 details

The Cupertino giant is expected to unveil the iPhone 8 in September and it packs features like a 3D depth-sensing front camera, a virtual button (sans physical home button), a wireless charger, and a new fingerprint ID solution. It is also expected to sport a 5.8-inch OLED (organic light-emitting diode) screen, powered by an A11 chipset, and runs iOS 11 operating system.

The handset is also expected to come with a price tag of $1,000.