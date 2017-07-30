The soon-to-be-launched Galaxy S8 Active has once again leaked in images, this time with clearer resolutions confirming that Samsung's rugged flagship phone will be much different from the original Galaxy S8.

Reliable tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has posted the high-resolution promotional photo of Samsung device, understood to be the Galaxy S8 Active. Its design language, especially the thick edges surrounding the screen and the extra bumpy corners look similar to its predecessor S7 Active and it also confirms that the device will not boast fan-favourite Galaxy S8-like Infinity Display feature.

Why Samsung Galaxy S8 Active will not have Infinity display?

Well, Samsung's Galaxy S Active series has a reputation to care. It is one of the most sort out outdoor specific flagship phones in the market. They come with dust-and-water resistance certification (1P68 for Galaxy S8 Active) and also boast of US military-grade rugged MIL-STD-810G standards, which include humidity, fungus, salt fog for rust testing; sand and dust exposure; explosive atmosphere; leakage; acceleration; shock and transport shock and more.

It has to be noted that the current Galaxy S8 series' design language stretches the screen in all four directions, more particularly on the right and the left sides, where the display cascades well over the edge to meet the chassis in the middle, making the front-panel vulnerable to crack even if it gets dropped from a small distance.

Coming back to topic at hand, Galaxy S8 Active will have one key difference compared to the Galaxy S7 Active. The 2016 series has physical buttons (home, recents and back) on the front, but the upcoming device will come with touch-based keys. Rest of the attributes are same as the predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active: What we know so far

As per the information gathered so far, Samsung Galaxy S8 Active will sport a 5.8-inch QHD (2K:1440x2560p)display and come with Snapdragon 835 octa-core CPU, Qualcomm's most powerful processor to date. It will be backed by 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and a 4,000mAh battery (with wireless charging capability), 25% more than the standard Galaxy S8 (3,000mAh).

The Galaxy S8 Active will boast dedicated Bixby button mapped to various functions such as Activity Zone, quick access to apps, proactive reminders, etc.

It is also said to flaunt a feature-rich 12MP dual pixel camera on the back and an 8MP front snapper.

Galaxy S8 Active pic.twitter.com/fcOHKzZnLW — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 29, 2017

Other stipulated features include Android 7.0 Nougat, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE and MST. It is expected to come with two colour options—Meteor Gray and Titanium Gold.

Word on the street is that the Galaxy S8 Active will make its debut before the Galaxy Note 8 launch August 23 and like previous times, it will be available exclusively in US market via AT&T.

