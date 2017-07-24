Images of Samsung's eagerly awaited flagship rugged phone Galaxy S8 Active have surfaced online revealing key elements of the design language and the device's battery capacity.

A Reddit user has uploaded several images of Samsung Galaxy S8 Active showing that the device's structure is completely different from the original Galaxy S8 series. Samsung, in a bid to make the S8 Active meet the rugged military standards, has ditched visually appealing dual-curved Infinity Display feature for normal flat panel screen, which is equipped with hard rubber-based bumps strategically placed on all four corners for additional protection, while the rest of the metallic side edges look smooth.

Unlike S7 Active, which had physical buttons (home, recents and back) on the front, S8 Active has touch-based keys. Rest of the attributes are same as the predecessor.

On the back, it comes with thick and matte finished having army green colour. The camera is placed on top with the LED flash to the left and the fingerprint scanner to the right. At the centre, we see the Samsung engraving and below, it shows device moniker: Galaxy S8 Active.

Samsung fans would have already guessed that Galaxy S8 Active, like all previous rugged variants, will come with a bigger battery than the generic model and the leaked images proved the prophecy. The Galaxy S8 Active is indeed coming with 4,000mAh, that's 25 percent more than the standard Galaxy S8.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active: What we know so far

Galaxy S8 Active is said to come with IP68 dust-and-water resistance certification and also boast of US military-grade rugged MIL-STD-810G standards (includes humidity, fungus, salt fog for rust testing; sand and dust exposure; explosive atmosphere; leakage; acceleration; shock and transport shock and more).

Under-the-hood, it is said to come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, Adreno 540 graphics engine, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage (53 GB user-available), Android 7.0 Nougat, 12 MP primary shooter with HDR, autofocus and a 7 MP front snapper.

The Galaxy S8 Active, which is internally known as 'Cruiser', is expected to make its debut by the end of July or early August and make way for Samsung's next big smartphone launch: Galaxy Note 8 on August 23.

Like previous years, Galaxy S8 Active is expected to be sold exclusively via AT&T in the United States.

