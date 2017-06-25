Having launched the flagship Galaxy S8 (& S8+) series, Samsung is reportedly prepping to unveil the rugged variant. Now, adding credence to the rumours, the Galaxy S8 Active bearing model number SM-G892A has appeared on GFXBench.

As per the listing, Samsung's Galaxy S8 Active will share most of the internal hardware of the original Galaxy S8, including the physical memory, processor and camera specifications. It is said to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, Adreno 540 graphics engine, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (53GB user-available), Android 7.0 Nougat, 12MP primary shooter with HDR, autofocus and a 7MP front snapper.

Interestingly, the Galaxy A8 Active is said to sport a 5.4-inch screen (2008x1080p), 0.3-inch smaller than the original Galaxy S8 series. And also, we fear the marquee feature 'Infinity Display' in all probability will be ditched. Here is a plausible explanation for that: the upcoming device is a rugged version with P68 dust-and-water resistance certification and also boast of US military-grade rugged MIL-STD-810G standard (includes humidity, fungus, salt fog for rust testing; sand and dust exposure; explosive atmosphere; leakage; acceleration; shock and transport shock and more).

If Samsung has to fulfil these features in the Galaxy S8 Active series, there is no way the company would incorporate Infinity display. The current Galaxy S8 series' design language, which stretches the screen in all four directions, makes the front-panel vulnerable to crack even if it gets dropped from a small distance.

[Note: All the Galaxy S8 series owners are advised to buy protective guard on both the front and on the back to the keep the device safe from getting cracked and dented]

There is no word on the battery capacity, but if previous Galaxy S Active editions are to be believed, the 2017-series will have bigger battery compared to the original model.

Like previous years, the upcoming Galaxy S8 Active is expected to be exclusive to AT&T and is unlikely to go on sale anywhere else than the US market.

Watch this space for latest updates on Samsung Galaxy S8 Active series.