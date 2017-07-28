The favourable reception of Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus has indeed translated into good n terms of sales and profits. The delicate design of the Galaxy S8 series, with its Infinite display and glass back, is prone to damage if not handled carefully. If that was the reason for you not to buy the phone, there's some good news.

Keeping with the tradition, Samsung is expected to launch a rugged variant of the Galaxy S8 (Galaxy S8 Active. The model was recently spotted in its full glory. The design of the Galaxy S8 Active resembles Galaxy S8 but with a hard shell.

Now, there's another leak confirming the phone's specifications. Samsung has already confirmed an event for August 23 to launch the much-anticipated Galaxy Note 8. It is possible the Galaxy S8 Active will make an official appearance before the phablet flagship arrives.

Here is the complete spec-sheet of the phone leaked on China's social networking site Weibo. Firstly, the Galaxy S8 Active will be tougher than its siblings. It has a shatter resistant Infinite Display, IP68 water and dust resistance, military grade body and durable metal design.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active will have the same 5.8-inch QHD+ display, Snapdragon 835 chipset, 12MP dual pixel rear camera and an 8MP front snapper. The battery capacity has been bumped up to 4,000mAh and supports wireless and fast charging tech.

The handset would come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with microSD card support up to 256GB. Other features include Android 7.0 Nougat, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE and MST.

The Galaxy S8 Active will have a Bixby button mapped to various functions such as Activity Zone, quick access to apps, proactive reminders etc. The phone will come in two colours-- Meteor Gray and Titanium Gold.

Sadly, the availability of the Galaxy S8 Active is exclusive to the US. We are hoping for a positive news on the international availability of the phone at the launch event.

Stay tuned for updates.