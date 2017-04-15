With the Samsung Galaxy S8 launched, the company is now reportedly working on an "Active" version of the new handset. The Galaxy S Active lineup of phones is generally inspired by the company's S-flagship device of the year, and is known for carrying a rugged body intended for outdoor use. But, with a near-bezel-less Infinity Display on the Galaxy S8, it would be interesting to see how Samsung manages to make more modification to a device which already features a radical design.

Although there were doubts about Samsung releasing the Galaxy S8 Active this time around, a report from SamMobile claimed that the device indeed exists. According to the report, the South Korean tech giant is currently working on the rugged variant of the Galaxy S8, which is codenamed "Cruiser" and has the model number SM-G892A.

It's the American carrier AT&T which has been releasing Active variants of Samsung's smartphones each and every year. The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is also headed to the same network provider as well, and is likely to be unveiled in June, a time frame when the Active lineup gets its refresh every year.

Active variants of Samsung's Galaxy S handset always feature larger batteries. The Galaxy S7 Active came with a Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery, compared with the Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery on the standard Galaxy S7. The upcoming Galaxy S8 Active is also likely to follow suit, and could sport a more generous battery, compared to the Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery found inside the Galaxy S8.

While a larger battery is the most likely addition to the Galaxy S8 Active, it remains to be seen what kind of ruggedness Samsung will bring in to make the device look stronger, and how those rugged elements will complement to the sleek form factor of the Galaxy S8.

The Galaxy S8 Active is also expected to be IP68 certified for dust and water resistance. It could also feature the MIL-STD-810G standard for ruggedness. What still remains doubtful is how Samsung will make changes to the design aspects of the device.

While there is nothing much on the rugged hardware that separates it from its standard counterpart, the one notable exception is the "Active key," additional hardware button found directly above the volume buttons on the left side of the phone.

The Active key allows users to quickly launch their favorite apps. Users can set up their active key to activate different apps depending on a short press, long press or a double press of the Active key.

It's still unclear whether Samsung will consider an Active key on the Galaxy S8 Active, in addition to the dedicated Bixby button.