It's just a little more than two months since Samsung released its flagship Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ (aka Galaxy S8 Plus), but it has made the 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant of the latter available with a reasonable price cut in India.

The Samsung Galaxy S8+ 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant is now available at Rs 70,900 against the original price of Rs 74,900, which is a five percent discount. The price cut came ahead of the launch of the Galaxy Note 8 which is expected to arrive next month or latest by September.

It can be purchased on Samsung official website and only black colour variant is available.

The Samsung Galaxy S8+ sports a 6.2-inch WQHD Super AMOLED-based Infinity display with 1,440x2,960 pixels (529 ppi pixel density), features a bezel-less edge-to-edge screen, powered by an Exynos 8895 processor / Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (for US model), and runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

The handset features a 12MP main camera with dual-pixel autofocus, f/1.7 aperture, 26mm lens, phase detection autofocus, OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), LED flash, 1/2.5" sensor size and 1.4 µm pixel size, an 8MP front snapper with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus, memory expandable up to 256GB via microSD card, and a 3,000 mAh battery with wireless and fast charging technology.

In terms of connectivity, it supports iris scanner with face recognition technology, fingerprint sensor, Single/Dual-SIM (based on region of sale), Bluetooth 4.2 (with apt-X & LE), Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac, NFC (Near Field Communication), heart rate sensor, Type C USB port, and MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission) technology.