Of late, Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge have subscribed to AT&T's wireless services. And the good news keeps coming. Now, reports suggest that the Google Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS update for both phones is set to seed soon.

As per a GSMArena report that quoted official Android Central forum postings, AT&T-driven Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge users can expect the Nougat update during the first half of March 2017. The Android Central forum posting also points to a 'Spring 2017' timeline.

Reportedly, Android Nougat OS update is in the test phase at this juncture, adding cred to the Spring 2017 release date.

Users of AT&T-driven Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge are advised to keep a track on OTA notifications. Android Nougat comes with the following spec: