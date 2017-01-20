Samsung, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Android Nougat OS update
Of late, Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge have subscribed to AT&T's wireless services. And the good news keeps coming. Now, reports suggest that the Google Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS update for both phones is set to seed soon.

As per a GSMArena report that quoted official Android Central forum postings, AT&T-driven Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge users can expect the Nougat update during the first half of March 2017. The Android Central forum posting also points to a 'Spring 2017' timeline.

Reportedly, Android Nougat OS update is in the test phase at this juncture, adding cred to the Spring 2017 release date.

Users of AT&T-driven Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge are advised to keep a track on OTA notifications. Android Nougat comes with the following spec:

  • Multi-Window view
  • Google Daydream VR platform
  • Quick Switch between multiple applications
  • Enhanced Google Doze
  • Direct reply to received notifications
  • New custom Data Saver
  • Split-Screen mode
  • Picture-in-Picture mode
  • Unicode 9 emojis
  • New customised work mode
