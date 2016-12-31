Users of Samsung's Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge smartphones would be glad to know that the much-awaited Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS update has finally received a release date. Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge users in the United Kingdom can expect to see Android Nougat in their smartphones as early as January 2017, according to Express UK. This update would the official over-the-air (OTA) build.

The above developments, plus the fact that the official Android Nougat release for Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge users residing in countries outside of the UK could also seed in January 2017, is also hinted at by SamMobile.

Owners of Samsung galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge smartphone can check their smartphones to confirm the development. Samsung has also confirmed that the official Android Nougat beta program that is currently seeding to Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge came to an end on December 30 2016.

As of now, both the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and the Galaxy S7 run the previous-gen Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) out of the box. Keep an eye out for Android 7.1.1 (Nougat).

Source: Express UK, SamMobile