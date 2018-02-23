Samsung's "UNPACKED 2018" event is only days away and another major news about Samsung flagship has arrived. No, it's not another leak or rumor about the Galaxy S9, but a generous price drop in the price of Samsung's 2016 flagship – Galaxy S7 Edge.

While new flagship smartphones bring immense joy, price cuts on previous models is a general practice among brands that many are watchful of. Samsung is known for its generous price cuts of latest flagships before launching a new one. In this case, the Galaxy S8 should have got the price cut, but the Galaxy S7 Edge swooped right in to steal some limelight.

On all major online and offline channels, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB variant has received a price cut and it can be bought for Rs 35,900. This is a flat Rs 6,000 discount on the last known lowest price of the handset (Rs. 41,900), which was launched in August 2016 for Rs 50,900. The Galaxy S7 Edge comes with a microSD card slot for those who find 32GB too low.

But if you don't wish to use external storage source, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 128GB is also available at a discounted price. The high-end variant of the former flagship can be picked up for Rs 37,900, but it is currently available in the offline stores with a Paytm cashback offer, Gadgets360 reported.

Now the bigger question is whether these discounts on Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB and 128GB variants make the device worthwhile? Let's find out.

In terms of specs, the Galaxy S7 Edge features a 5.5-inch QHD Super AMOLED display and it's probably the cheapest flagship smartphone with a curved display in India. The handset is powered by Exynos 8890, 4GB RAM and a 3,600mAh battery.

The optics on the phone are still relevant, even if it's not comparable to the mighty Google Pixel 2 or iPhone X. There's a 12MP "Dual Pixel" rear camera sensor with f/1.7 aperture and smart OIS feature, which can shoot some great detailed photos. There's a standard 5MP front snapper for your selfies and video-conferencing.

At this point, it is worth mentioning that the handset is about two years old and yet another upgrade to the flagship series is underway. If you do not wish to be seen outdated, buying the Galaxy S7 Edge might not be a sound choice.

Another reason to skip this deal is the latest smartphones like OnePlus 5T (REVIEW) and Nokia 8 with many superior features can be bought in this price range. In our opinion, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, at its discounted price, should be relevant for those who are brand conscious and if usage of the device varies from regular calls, messages, social media updates and some photos. You can even play some games and browse movies without an issue. Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is still one of the good-looking phones with a great grip.