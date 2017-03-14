After releasing the new Android Nougat to Galaxy S6 and the S6 edge in Europe, Samsung has expanded the software update roll-out process to India.

The device owners are advised to free up the storage space by at least 1.5GB, as the new Android Nougat weighs 1.31GB. It brings multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, enhanced battery optimisation, and more.

Read more: Android 7.0 Nougat released: 16 key upgrades of Google's new mobile OS update over Marshmallow

In addition to Nougat features, Samsung has incorporated many custom features, including Always On Display that lets you change the clock colour, improved accessibility, lock screen customised to display enhanced notification, card dynamic adjustment of display size, improved calendar, titles displayed in dominant upper-case characters, option to use your own image for the display and newer clock styles.

Read more: Android Nougat release update: See if your smartphone is eligible for Google's new mobile v7.0 OS

The revamped home screen also supports the Launcher shortcut feature for quick options, direct Reply to notifications, refurbished call screen that clearly represents call status for received call, more simplified UI, swipe on camera supported, Smart Manager and improved Power Saver settings.

How to install Android Nougat update on Samsung Galaxy S6 and the S6 edge:

1. Once you get update notification on the phone's screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now".

3. After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take several days to reach all the corners of the country.

Until then, the device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

With the release of Android Nougat to the Galaxy S6 series, Samsung is expected to expedite the roll-out process to the 2015 flagship phablet Galaxy Note 5.

Also read: Android Nougat release news: See if your Samsung Galaxy S, A series devices are eligible for Google mobile OS v7.0

Watch this space for latest news on Samsung and Android Nougat release schedule.