Samsung may be preparing to announce its 2018 flagship Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ but people have already started talking about the processor that may power the next-generation device dubbed as the Galaxy S10, which may come in the first half of next year. It has now emerged that Samsung's 2019 flagship could be the first device to have Qualcomm's latest 2 Gbps LTE Modem.

It is a common knowledge that the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will not be powered by 7 nanometer (nm) chipset despite all the rumours around it. The handsets will instead come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. However, it has now emerged that the Galaxy S10 will be powered by Qualcomm's new chip that is built on 7nm FinFET process.

Popular tipster Roland Quandt @rquandt has said that the new Snapdragon X24 LTE modem, the first 7nm SoC, could be the Snapdragon 855 (SDM855) that is expected to power Samsung's 2019 flagship Galaxy S10.

Qualcomm won't say it, but their contractors do. Snapdragon 855 (SDM855) is the first 7nm SoC. (probably the one the X24 modem ends up in) pic.twitter.com/Ot1J34fQoG — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 15, 2018

The claim seems to hold waters as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 that is expected to be seen in the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ packs X20 with 1.2 Gbps download speed. So the X24 is likely to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (SDM855).

Qualcomm announced on Wednesday, February 14, that it has started sampling the Qualcomm Snapdragon X24 LTE modem. Dubbed as the" world's first announced Category 20 LTE modem that supports up to 2 Gbps download speeds," and the first-announced chip built on 7nm FinFET process, it is expected to hit the market in 2019, which means most of the 2019 flagships will be powered by this chipset.

The Snapdragon X24 LTE modem will be featured in a live demonstration at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2018) which will kick off on February 26.