Samsung had been teasing the launch of a new mid-range 'Galaxy On' series smartphone on Amazon.in for quite some time. Now the Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime has been officilally launched at an event in Gurugram on January 17. The latest device from Samsung will be available for purchase starting January 17 exclusively on Amazon.in and Samsung's official online store - Samsung Shop.

The Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime comes pre-loaded with a new visual search feature called Samsung Mall, which is its biggest highlight. The device is also one of the most affordable Samsung devices that support Samsung's Payment service Samsung Pay mini.

But before we move on to the specifications and other details, let's talk about the new 'Samsung Mall' feature.

What is Samsung Mall feature?

The new Samsung Mall feature is a visual search feature that lets users take a photo of a product in real life, or select an image from their phone's gallery. It then uses the visual information to identify the product and find similar products across multiple online shopping sites. Users can then proceed to buy the product via Samsung Mall's 'Universal Cart.' The feature also lets users check various products from different shopping sites all at a single place called All-in-one shopping.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy On7 prime sports a 5.5-inch Full HD PLS TFT LCD display with a resolution of 1080x1920 pixels. It is powered by a 1.6 GHz Exynos 7870 octa-core chipset that comes mated to either 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

As far as photography is concerned, the Galaxy On7 Prime features a 13MP CMOS sensor with f/1.9 aperture and autofocus at the back and a same 13MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture at the front but without the autofocus feature.

The Galaxy On7 Prime will be available in two storage variants depending on the RAM – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB of onboard storage. Both the variants support expandable memory via a dedicated microSD card slot that can take SD cards up to 256GB.

In terms of connectivity, the dual SIM device comes with 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, AGPS, micro USB and a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is becoming a novelty these days. Samsung seems to have skipped the gyroscope sensor again, but the phone does have all the other sensors like an accelerometer, ambient light sensor and proximity sensor. There's also a fingerprint sensor integrated on to the home button.

The Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime packs a 3300mAh battery and runs on Samsung Experience 8.5 UI based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The handset measures 151.7 x 75 x 8 mm and weighs 167 grams.

The phone will be available in Black and Gold colour options.

Samsung Galaxy On7 price and availability

As mentioned earlier, the Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime will be sold exclusively on Amazon.in and Samsung's online store Samsung Shop from January 20 onwards. The price starts at Rs 12,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant comes at Rs 14,990.

